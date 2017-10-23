Solar set to play a big role in high energy stakes

The future and past of energy — by 2040 it is estimated that:

• One-third of energy produced will be generated by solar;

• One-third of cars and light trucks will be electric; and

The world will be one-third more energy-efficient.

Notable facts and trends on energy in the recent past include the following:

• About $300bn has been spent yearly since 2011 on corporate and government research and development for digital energy and the storage of energy;

• While that spending level has remained static since 2011, the world has been getting twice as much benefit out of it. In 2010, installed clean energy capacity was 88GW. By 2016, this reached 160GW;

• The new world record holder for the lowest solar photovoltaic price is the United Arab Emirates at 2.42 US cents/kWh;

• The lowest price achieved for onshore wind-generated power is Morocco with three US cents/kWh;

• Global coal consumption has peaked and by 2015 had gone into decline;

• About 60% of new energy investment globally is in solar and wind.

Source: Michael Liebreich, chairman of the advisory board of Bloomberg New Energy Finance, at the Innovation for a Cool Earth Forum, Tokyo.