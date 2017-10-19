World

Thales reports third-quarter sales dip, but has solid future orders

19 October 2017 - 13:43 Cyril Altmeyer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Paris — French aerospace and defence technology group Thales reported a dip in third-quarter sales, but maintained its financial goals due to positive market trends and solid orders.

Sales for the quarter ended September stood at ¤3.1bn ($3.7bn), down 2.9% from a year earlier, when its performance was boosted by a bumper Rafale aircraft deal with India.

"Thales should continue to benefit from positive trends in most of its markets. Although below the highs recorded in 2015 and 2016, the order intake in 2017 should remain brisk, at about ¤14bn," Thales said in a statement.

Thales said it stuck to its mid-term targets of mid-single-digit organic sales growth on average in the 2016 to 2018 period, and an earnings before interest and tax margin of between 9.5% and 10% in 2017-18.

Thales’s finance head, Pascal Bouchiat, said Airbus’s deal this week, to buy a majority stake in Bombardier’s C Series jetliner programme, was broadly positive for the company, telling reporters: "With an Airbus that will be even stronger, and given the fact that this is our main aviation client, it’s a good thing for Thales."

Reuters

Boeing’s bleating backfires as Bombardier gets ace wingman in Airbus

Boeing’s primary foe, Airbus, takes control of the Canadian C Series aircraft — with plans to manufacture in Alabama, US
Opinion
1 day ago

Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier’s C Series passenger jet

The deal could test China’s ambitions in the passenger aircraft market
Companies
2 days ago

Could wrecking Nafta be Donald Trump’s first success?

The US president’s record of nonaccomplishment, along with a trade pact that has served the US economy well for decades, may be about to end
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Thales reports third-quarter sales dip, but has ...
World
2.
Tesla and Vestas combine wind, solar and storage ...
World / Americas
3.
UK’s May wants to talk trade, but the EU see no ...
World / Europe
4.
Study busts the myth of the Wall Street psychopath
World

Related Articles

Boeing’s bleating backfires as Bombardier gets ace wingman in Airbus
Opinion

Airbus to take majority stake in Bombardier’s C Series passenger jet
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Could wrecking Nafta be Donald Trump’s first success?
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.