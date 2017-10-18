SEC plans to give Wall Street regulatory get-out-of-jail-free cards

Washington — The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to give Wall Street a reprieve by telling financial firms they will not have to overhaul their operations to comply with sweeping new European rules governing investment research, said three people familiar with the matter.

By the end of the month, the SEC is expected to provide formal assurances that it will not object if brokerages break out the cost of market analysis for their European clients, rather than bundling it together with other services, the people said. Europe is requiring that brokers charge separately for research, but doing so could violate US regulations.

At issue is Europe’s coming ban of a practice that has been routine at global banks for decades: Issuing fund managers one bill for everything from executing trades to analysing stocks and bonds. Europe’s goal is to give investors more transparency into how much they pay for specific services, while incentivising brokers to produce higher-quality research.

But in an odd twist, brokers say SEC rules technically prohibit them from selling standalone analysis unless they register with the agency as investment advisers. The investment adviser label subjects firms to a much stricter level of oversight, and has traditionally been meant for companies and individuals who manage clients’ money.

With the European rules set to take effect in January, Wall Street has been on pins and needles for months over concerns that firms would face a wave of sanctions or have to turn their US businesses upside down if the SEC does not grant them some sort of relief.

The SEC intended to provide assistance by issuing what are known as no-action letters, said the people who asked not to be named because the agency’s plans are not public. The regulatory get-out-of-jail-free cards ostensibly inform firms that the SEC will not sue them for violating certain regulations. In this case, the no-action letters would mean US brokerages will not face punishments for selling research directly to money managers who have to comply with the European rules. The SEC is also expected to offer reprieves to mutual funds.

The moves may disappoint investor advocates and some officials at US pension funds because they have been urging the SEC to go even further. They want the regulator to allow what is happening in Europe to also happen in the US — a system where investors can easily buy research from one brokerage, while paying another to execute trades.

Chris Carofine, a spokesman for SEC chairman Jay Clayton, declined to comment.

Slicing revenue

Granting Wall Street relief would mark the SEC’s most significant response to the EU’s revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II. Firms on both sides of the Atlantic have been scrambling to prepare for its fallout, which McKinsey & Co. estimated could result in hundreds of job cuts and slice banks’ revenue from analysing stocks by 30% over the next three years.

Clayton has indicated the SEC is working on a fix, but has yet to provide details. Earlier this month, he told House legislators that he does not want the agency to "force the importation" of the European rules to the US

Clayton added that the agency was putting together a patchwork of measures to assist US firms.

Financial-industry trade groups have spent months lobbying the SEC. The solution the regulator was poised to roll out largely reflects the wishes of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, which represents brokers and asset managers, and the Investment Company Institute, whose members include large mutual funds, one of the people said.

Funds’ relief

For fund managers, the SEC’s relief is expected to provide assurances that even if they comply with the European rules on separate payments, they will still be able to use client money to pay for brokerage services and research in the US, one of the people said.

In addition, the SEC is likely to make clear that mutual fund companies can continue to aggregate the trades they make across their various investment funds. The practice, which keeps trading costs down, could be put in jeopardy by MiFID II.

The SEC’s guidance hasn’t been finalised and could still change, according to two of the people. One idea under consideration is to make some or all of the relief for brokers and mutual funds temporary, one of the people said. That would allow the SEC to gauge the impact of the European rules before issuing its own permanent regulations.

Bloomberg