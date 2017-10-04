World

World Bank warns that North Korean tensions are a threat to Asian growth

04 October 2017 - 16:12 Agency Staff
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS
A man is silhouetted against the logo of the World Bank at the main venue for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo. Picture: REUTERS

Singapore — The World Bank warned on Wednesday that surging tensions over North Korea’s nuclear programme could be a threat to robust growth in Asia.

The bank predicted that developing East Asia and the Pacific would expand 6.4% this year, 6.2% next year and 6.1% in 2019, slightly better than their last forecasts in April.

"Developing East Asia and the Pacific is doing better than most other developing regions of the world and is likely to continue to do so," said Sudhir Shetty, the bank’s chief regional economist. He cited "a favourable external environment and robust domestic demand" for the improved picture in the institution’s latest report.

However, Shetty warned that tensions over North Korea could dent the positive momentum. Pyongyang has ramped up its weapons programme, conducting its sixth nuclear test and firing two missiles over Japan, and leader Kim Jong-un has been engaged in a heated war of words with US President Donald Trump.

The tensions "have the potential to affect trade as well as the availability and access to external finance", Shetty said, speaking to reporters via VideoLink from Bangkok.

"Since one of the channels for their impact is through trade, they will have significant impact on Asia, which is reliant on trade and supply chains." He added that "an intensification of tensions in the region could make capital flows and exchange rates more volatile and raise global interest rates".

Rising protectionism in the US under Trump, and uncertainty caused by Britain’s looming exit from the EU, were also threats, the bank warned.

China, the world’s second-biggest economy, is expected to expand 6.7% this year, easing to growth of 6.4% next year and 6.3% in 2019 as the economy re-balances away from external demand toward domestic consumption, the report said.

Southeast Asia’s five biggest economies should see growth of 5.1% this year and 5.2% in 2018 and 2019, slightly higher than April’s forecasts.

AFP

THE FT COLUMN: Federal Reserve does little to shake ‘buy the dip’ mind-set

Fed officials are displaying their skills again — but the latest step in beautiful policy normalisation is not happening in a vacuum, writes Mohamed ...
Opinion
1 day ago

MICHEL PIREU: Cashing in on a crisis is not as easy as just listening for cannons

'Over the past year, the five biggest military stocks on US stock exchanges have experienced price jumps of between 33% and 93%, not counting ...
Opinion
1 day ago

High-profile case into murder of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother begins

The two women accused of assassinating Kim Jong-nam with a banned nerve agent pleaded not guilty at the start of the murder trial in a Malaysian court
World
2 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump’s belligerence is nothing new for US presidents

These martial musings are deeply ingrained in the DNA of an America that has been in a perpetual search for enemies
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Russia might extend oil cut deal Opec, Vladimir ...
World
2.
World Bank warns that North Korean tensions are a ...
World
3.
Aid groups need nearly $500m to help Rohingya ...
World
4.
Russia says it has killed 12 commanders of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

THE FT COLUMN: Federal Reserve does little to shake ‘buy the dip’ mind-set
Opinion / Columnists

MICHEL PIREU: Cashing in on a crisis is not as easy as just listening for ...
Opinion / Columnists

High-profile case into murder of Kim Jong-un’s half-brother begins
World / Asia

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump’s belligerence is nothing new for US presidents
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.