Aid groups need nearly $500m to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Cox’s Bazar — Humanitarian organisations helping Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh said on Wednesday they needed $434m over the next six months, to help up to 1.2-million people, most of them children, who needed life-saving help.

There are an estimated 809,000 Rohingya sheltering in Bangladesh after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar, more than 500,000 of whom have arrived since August 25 to join 300,000 Rohingya who are already there.

"The Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar is highly vulnerable, many having experienced severe trauma, and are now living in extremely difficult conditions," Robert Watkins, UN resident co-ordinator in Bangladesh, said in a release, referring to the Bangladeshi district where most Rohingya are living.

Bangladesh and humanitarian organisations are struggling to help the 509,000 Rohingya who have arrived since August 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants triggered a Myanmar military offensive that the UN has branded ethnic cleansing.

Myanmar rejects accusations of ethnic cleansing. It says its forces are fighting insurgents of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), who claimed responsibility for attacks on about 30 police posts and an army camp on August 25.

The insurgents were also behind similar but smaller attacks in October 2016 that also led to a brutal Myanmar army response, triggering the flight of 87,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh.

The aid agencies’ plan factors in the possibility of another 91,000 refugees arriving, as the influx was continuing, Watkins said.

"The plan targets 1.2-million people, including all Rohingya refugees, and 300,000 Bangladeshi host communities over the next six months," he said.

Half-a-million people need food while 100,000 emergency shelters are required. More than half of the refugees are children, while 24,000 pregnant women need maternity care, the agencies said.

"Massive and immediate scale-up is required to save lives," they said. "Without immediate, adequate water, sanitation and hygiene, there will be disease outbreaks."