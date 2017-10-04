Aid groups need nearly $500m to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Cox’s Bazar — Humanitarian organisations helping Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh said on Wednesday they needed $434m over the next six months, to help up to 1.2-million people, most of them children, who needed life-saving help.
There are an estimated 809,000 Rohingya sheltering in Bangladesh after fleeing violence and persecution in Myanmar, more than 500,000 of whom have arrived since August 25 to join 300,000 Rohingya who are already there.
"The Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar is highly vulnerable, many having experienced severe trauma, and are now living in extremely difficult conditions," Robert Watkins, UN resident co-ordinator in Bangladesh, said in a release, referring to the Bangladeshi district where most Rohingya are living.
Bangladesh and humanitarian organisations are struggling to help the 509,000 Rohingya who have arrived since August 25, when attacks by Rohingya militants triggered a Myanmar military offensive that the UN has branded ethnic cleansing.
Myanmar rejects accusations of ethnic cleansing. It says its forces are fighting insurgents of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), who claimed responsibility for attacks on about 30 police posts and an army camp on August 25.
The insurgents were also behind similar but smaller attacks in October 2016 that also led to a brutal Myanmar army response, triggering the flight of 87,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh.
The aid agencies’ plan factors in the possibility of another 91,000 refugees arriving, as the influx was continuing, Watkins said.
"The plan targets 1.2-million people, including all Rohingya refugees, and 300,000 Bangladeshi host communities over the next six months," he said.
Half-a-million people need food while 100,000 emergency shelters are required. More than half of the refugees are children, while 24,000 pregnant women need maternity care, the agencies said.
"Massive and immediate scale-up is required to save lives," they said. "Without immediate, adequate water, sanitation and hygiene, there will be disease outbreaks."
Group reports massacre
The Rohingya are regarded as illegal immigrants in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and most are stateless. Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has faced scathing criticism for not doing more to stop the violence, although she has no power over the security forces under a military-drafted constitution.
She has condemned rights abuses and said Myanmar was ready to start a process agreed with Bangladesh in 1993 under which anyone verified as a refugee would be accepted back.
But many Rohingya are pessimistic about their chances of going home, partly because many do not have official papers confirming their residency.
Most are also wary about returning without an assurance of citizenship, which they fear could leave them vulnerable to the persecution and discrimination they have endured for years.
Human Rights Watch said it had found evidence that the Myanmar military had summarily executed dozens of Rohingya in a village called Maung Nu in Rakhine state, on August 27, two days after the insurgent attacks triggered the violence.
The rights group said it had spoken to 14 survivors and witnesses from Maung Nu and surrounding villages, who were now refugees in Bangladesh. They described how soldiers entered a compound where people had gathered in fear of military retaliation.
"They took several dozen Rohingya men and boys into the courtyard and then shot or stabbed them to death. Others were killed as they tried to flee," said the rights group, which has accused Myanmar of crimes against humanity.
Spokespersons for the government, the military and police did not answer their telephones and were not available for comment.
Wednesday is a holiday in Myanmar.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
The US and UK have warned that the crisis risked derailing progress Myanmar had made in its transition to democracy after decades of military rule.
The World Bank said it could hit foreign investment, although it did not factor the violence into its latest forecast for Myanmar’s growth, which it cut by 0.5 percentage points for both 2017 and 2018, to 6.4% and 6.7%, respectively.
The bank said businesses appeared to have delayed investment as they awaited a clearer government economic agenda.
