US stands alone on Iranian nuclear deal threats

21 September 2017 - 05:56 Nick Wadhams, Kambiz Foroohar and Henry Meyer
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the UN General Assembly in New York, the US, on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
New York — The US faces near-unanimous opposition at the UN to its call to toughen the Iran nuclear accord, underscoring the challenge US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson faces as he appeals to other countries to demand changes.

Tillerson and US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley intended to make the case for further curtailing Iran’s nuclear ambition — and punishing it as a supporter of terrorism — during a meeting on Wednesday of Iran and the six world powers that signed the hard-fought agreement in 2015.

US President Donald Trump, who called the deal "an embarrassment to the US" in his combative speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, and his advisers contend that the accord simply postpones the day when Iran will be able to develop a nuclear weapon because many of its toughest restrictions expire in 2025 or 2030.

But other world leaders made it clear they had little appetite to reopen the accord or add other new restrictions.

Trump must decide by October 15 whether to certify to the US Congress that Iran is complying with the agreement, as he is required to do every 90 days.

In recent weeks, US diplomats have approached European officials to see if they would join in demanding an extension to the limits on Iran’s uranium enrichment that will expire in coming years.

Sunset clause

Tillerson has said those "sunset clauses" were the biggest flaw.

"The president really wants to redo that deal. He said renegotiate it," Tillerson said on Tuesday. "We do need the support, I think, of our allies, the European allies and others, to make the case as well to Iran that this deal really has to be revisited."

He described the accord as "just simply kicking the can down the road again, for someone in the future to deal with".

Most countries backing the agreement cite findings by the International Atomic Energy Agency that Iran is meeting its responsibilities under the deal. The 2015 accord provided an easing of international economic sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme.

The most direct rebuttal to Trump came from French President Emmanuel Macron, who said in his UN speech on Tuesday that the Iran agreement was robust and "to put it into question without anything to replace it is a grave error".

That was an ominous sign for Tillerson’s efforts because proponents of toughening the deal had pointed to France as the country least satisfied with the accord when it was reached and most likely to get on board for changes. But the French government has changed since then.

"If we denounce the accord, do we better manage nuclear proliferation?" Macron said in his speech. "I don’t think so."

Any change would require the support — or at least acquiescence — of Iran, which has unequivocally said it would not back any reopening of the deal, as well as Russia and China.

After meeting Tillerson, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Trump’s stance on the nuclear deal "very worrying" and said his country would defend the deal.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly of world leaders on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani responded forcefully to Trump’s speech by saying Iran would not be pushed around by a relative newcomer to the world stage. He also said Iran did not intend to break the nuclear accord. 

Bloomberg

