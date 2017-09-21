World

Global trade is rebounding, but risks remain, says WTO

21 September 2017 - 13:31 Tom Miles
Roberto Azevedo. Picture: REUTERS
Roberto Azevedo. Picture: REUTERS

Geneva — Global trade is rebounding strongly but risks remain, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Thursday, with commerce expected to grow by 3.6% in 2017, well above last year’s 1.3%.

The forecast marks a sharp upward revision of the WTO’s April estimate, when it foresaw growth of 2.4% and in a range of 1.8% to 3.6%, due to a high level of political and economic uncertainty. That range has now been narrowed to 3.2% to 3.9%, based on accelerating economic growth and rising import demand in China and the US, which spurred trade within Asia.

"The improved outlook for trade is welcome news, but substantial risks that threaten the world economy remain in place and could easily undermine any trade recovery," WTO director-general Roberto Azevêdo said in a statement.

"These risks include the possibility that protectionist rhetoric translates into trade-restrictive actions, a worrying rise in global geopolitical tensions, and a rising economic toll from natural disasters."

However, trade growth was becoming more synchronised across regions than it had been for many years, which could make the current trend self-reinforcing, he said.

The fast pace of 2017, which followed a very weak year, is unlikely to be sustained in 2018, with US and eurozone monetary policy expected to tighten and China likely to rein in easy credit to stop its economy from overheating, the WTO said. "All these factors should contribute to a moderation of trade growth in 2018 to about 3.2% (the full range of the estimate being from 1.4% to 4.4 percent)," it said.

The ratio of trade growth to GDP growth, which traditionally ran at about 2:1 but has slumped to about 1:1 in the decade since the financial crisis, should rise this year, with trade growing 1.3 times faster than the global economy, it said.

Reuters

