North Korea warns US it will pay a ‘due price’ for its role in sanction efforts

Seoul/New York — North Korea warned the US on Monday that it would pay a "due price" for spearheading efforts for fresh sanctions on the regime following its latest nuclear test, which diplomats say the UN Security Council will vote on later in the day.

However, a US-drafted resolution originally calling for an oil embargo on the North, a halt to its key exports of textiles and subjecting leader Kim Jong-un to a financial and travel ban, appeared to have been watered down to appease Russia and China, which both have veto powers, diplomats said.

It no longer proposes blacklisting Kim and reduces sanctions on oil and gas, a draft reviewed by Reuters shows. It still proposes a ban on textile exports.

North Korea was condemned globally for conducting its sixth nuclear test on September 3, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb. Nato head Jens Stoltenberg said at the weekend that North Korea’s "reckless behaviour" was a global threat and required a global response.

The tension has weighed on global markets, but on Monday there was some relief among investors that North Korea did not conduct a further missile test this weekend when it celebrated its founding anniversary.

Still, North Korea denounced efforts by Washington to impose new UN-backed sanctions against the country. The North’s foreign ministry spokesman said the US was "going frantic" to manipulate the Security Council over Pyongyang’s nuclear test, which it said was part of "legitimate self-defensive measures".

"In case the US eventually does rig up the illegal and unlawful ‘resolution’ on harsher sanctions, the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] shall make absolutely sure that the US pays due price," the spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

"The world will witness how the DPRK tames the US gangsters by taking a series of actions tougher than they have ever envisaged," the unnamed spokesman said.

"The DPRK has developed and perfected the super-powerful thermo-nuclear weapon as a means to deter the ever-increasing hostile moves and nuclear threat of the US and defuse the danger of nuclear war looming over the Korean peninsula and the region."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said last week during a visit to Russia that shutting off North Korea’s supply of oil was inevitable this time to bring Pyongyang to talks and he called for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s support.

Putin has remained firm, however, that such sanctions on oil would have negative humanitarian effects on North Koreans.