Richard Branson retires to the wine cellar as Hurricane Irma lashes the Caribbean

Richard Branson spent millions of pounds transforming the uninhabitable island into a private retreat‚ which has hosted the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama.

"On Necker Island we have constructed really strong buildings (with hurricane blinds) that should be able to handle extreme weather pretty well‚ though with a Category 5 hurricane almost nothing can withstand it‚" said Branson in a blog as staff prepared for the hurricane.

Several guests left the island for safety reasons but Branson elected to stay.

"I will be on Necker alongside our team‚ as I have been on the three times we have had hurricanes over the past 30 years‚" the founder of the Virgin Group wrote.

Just hours before it hit‚ he posted an update: "We are expecting to get the full force of the hurricane in around five hours’ time‚ when we will retreat to a concrete wine cellar under the Great House. Knowing our wonderful team as I do‚ I suspect there will be little wine left in the cellar when we all emerge."

Howling wind and rain lashed the island before the arrival of the storm.

"The strength of this hurricane is unheard of. I’ve just been reading reports from the BBC that the winds will sustain 185mph (297km/h) with gusts over 200mph (321km/h)‚" he wrote.