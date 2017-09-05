Western Australia temporarily bans fracking to examine risks

Sydney — The state of Western Australia (WA) is to ban onshore hydraulic fracturing while it looks into the risks associated with the drilling technique, its environment minister said on Tuesday, making it the fifth Australian state to restrict the process.

The state of Victoria has banned hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking", as well as shale and coal-seam gas exploration, and the Northern Territory, New South Wales and Tasmania already have moratoriums in place.

The blocks come despite a growing gas supply crisis in Australia, where a large portion of supply in the continent’s east is drawn from coal-seam developments. However, farmers and environmental groups are worried that groundwater reserves could be depleted or contaminated by both conventional and unconventional onshore gas drilling.

The WA moratorium was promised to voters by the state’s centre-left Labour Party, which won office at an election in March. "We appreciate there is a level of community concern around fracking in WA, which is why we are commissioning an independent scientific inquiry," said environment minister Stephen Dawson in a statement posted on his website.

The inquiry will be run by Tom Hatton, chair of the state’s Environmental Protection Authority, and will examine the effect of fracking on the environment, water, agricultural productivity and the community, according to its website.

The pause on fracking freezes more than A$380m in investment in new onshore projects, said chief operating officer of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association in WA, Stedman Ellis, in a statement. Listed explorer Buru Energy said it was assessing the effect of the moratorium on its oil and gas exploration licences in WA’s Canning Basin. "We are confident this upcoming scientific inquiry will come to the same conclusion as all previous inquiries: that the industry is safe if properly regulated."

The temporary ban in WA was welcomed by environmental group Lock the Gate Alliance, regional co-ordinator Simone Van Hattem told Reuters by phone. "We’re relieved that the government is finally listening; farmers have been working hard to send this message."

