World

Western Australia temporarily bans fracking to examine risks

05 September 2017 - 13:55 Tom Westbrook
Hydraulic fracturing drilling. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Hydraulic fracturing drilling. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Sydney — The state of Western Australia (WA) is to ban onshore hydraulic fracturing while it looks into the risks associated with the drilling technique, its environment minister said on Tuesday, making it the fifth Australian state to restrict the process.

The state of Victoria has banned hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking", as well as shale and coal-seam gas exploration, and the Northern Territory, New South Wales and Tasmania already have moratoriums in place.

The blocks come despite a growing gas supply crisis in Australia, where a large portion of supply in the continent’s east is drawn from coal-seam developments. However, farmers and environmental groups are worried that groundwater reserves could be depleted or contaminated by both conventional and unconventional onshore gas drilling.

The WA moratorium was promised to voters by the state’s centre-left Labour Party, which won office at an election in March. "We appreciate there is a level of community concern around fracking in WA, which is why we are commissioning an independent scientific inquiry," said environment minister Stephen Dawson in a statement posted on his website.

The inquiry will be run by Tom Hatton, chair of the state’s Environmental Protection Authority, and will examine the effect of fracking on the environment, water, agricultural productivity and the community, according to its website.

The pause on fracking freezes more than A$380m in investment in new onshore projects, said chief operating officer of the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association in WA, Stedman Ellis, in a statement. Listed explorer Buru Energy said it was assessing the effect of the moratorium on its oil and gas exploration licences in WA’s Canning Basin. "We are confident this upcoming scientific inquiry will come to the same conclusion as all previous inquiries: that the industry is safe if properly regulated."

The temporary ban in WA was welcomed by environmental group Lock the Gate Alliance, regional co-ordinator Simone Van Hattem told Reuters by phone. "We’re relieved that the government is finally listening; farmers have been working hard to send this message."

Reuters

Read here

Billionaire Forrest’s offer to invest in Australian rugby too late to save the Force

The Western Australian mining magnate made the offer last week to save the Western Force Super Rugby team
Sport
7 days ago

Fairvest dividend up 10% for fourth year

Assuming no material deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, the company expects distribution growth of 9%-10% next year
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hurricane Irma one of the strongest ...
World / Americas
2.
MDC has no plans to join forces with Zanu (PF), ...
World / Africa
3.
Of all money-laundering transactions in Europe, ...
World / Europe
4.
Angolan president promotes 165 seniors as he ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Liberty to lift Australian steel sector
Companies

Woolies backs its prospects in Australia
Business

New energy era requires shift to nimble policies focused on demand
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.