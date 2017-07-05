Car radars in demand

World

Bosch has seen a surge in demand for radar systems and video sensors as vehicle makers race to add driver assistance features and automated functions to cars

05 July 2017 - 06:19 Edward Taylor
A Google employee on a bicycle acts as a real-life obstacle for a Google self-driving prototype car to react to during a media preview of Google’s prototype autonomous vehicles in Mountain View, California. Picture: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Frankfurt — German automotive supplier Bosch has seen a surge in demand for radar systems and video sensors as vehicle makers race to add driver assistance features and automated functions to cars.

The company said on Tuesday it expected sales of radar systems to leap by 60% and of video sensors by 80% in 2017.

It forecast that sales at its Mobility Solutions division, which makes sophisticated safety systems and autonomous car components, would grow around 7% in 2017, benefiting from a push to make vehicles more intelligent.

In 2016, Mobility Solutions generated €43.9bn in sales, boosted by deliveries of crash avoidance technologies.

Bosch delivers advanced safety systems to all of the world’s largest automative firms as well as start-up car makers.

The company developed the electric powertrain and steering for Google’s prototype autonomous vehicle.

Reuters

