Riyadh airport tipped for sale in privatisation drive
Saudi Arabia seeks an adviser, but details are still in the air, say sources
Dubai — Saudi Arabia is considering selling a stake in Riyadh airport, three people with knowledge of the matter say, as it embarks on a plan to raise billions of dollars through privatisations.
Saudi Civil Aviation Holding had asked local and international investment banks to pitch for the role of adviser on the sale of a minority stake in King Khalid International Airport, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.
They said an adviser could be appointed before the end of July and the government wanted the sale to be completed by early 2018.
The size of the airport stake, how much could be raised and whether the sale would actually go ahead had yet to be finally decided, they said.
The appointment of an adviser did not guarantee a sale would go ahead as the process was still in the early stages, one person said.
A slump in the price of crude oil has led Saudi Arabia to embark on an effort to wean the economy off oil. The plan, known as Vision 2030, is spearheaded by the king’s son and heir, Mohammed bin Salman.
The plan includes privatisations of state-owned Saudi Aramco, the stock exchange and soccer clubs as well as efforts to cut government spending.
Boosting investment in the kingdom’s aviation industry, which has been dwarfed by competitors in Dubai and Qatar, is also part of the strategy.
Ownership of the airports would be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund while they were prepared for privatisation, Saudi Civil Aviation Holding chairman Faisal al-Sugair said in April.
Bloomberg
