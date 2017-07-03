Riyadh airport tipped for sale in privatisation drive

Dubai — Saudi Arabia is considering selling a stake in Riyadh airport, three people with knowledge of the matter say, as it embarks on a plan to raise billions of dollars through privatisations.

Saudi Civil Aviation Holding had asked local and international investment banks to pitch for the role of adviser on the sale of a minority stake in King Khalid International Airport, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

They said an adviser could be appointed before the end of July and the government wanted the sale to be completed by early 2018.

The size of the airport stake, how much could be raised and whether the sale would actually go ahead had yet to be finally decided, they said.

The appointment of an adviser did not guarantee a sale would go ahead as the process was still in the early stages, one person said.