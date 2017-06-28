Rate-cutting race between Russia and Brazil may be out of central banks’ hands

Tension with the US and a threat of broader sanctions may have played a role for the Bank of Russia at a meeting in June, when it opted for a smaller rate cut than in April. A more daunting challenge looms for policy makers in Brazil, where President Michel Temer was charged with corruption that may put the embattled leader of Latin America’s largest economy on trial. Temer, who has denied the charges, could lose his job if indicted and found guilty.

"In Brazil, the politics is more uncertain, which means that the central bank is perhaps more likely to have to reverse course should the currency suffer a renewed sharp fall," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "For that reason, it’s probably fair to say that they have the toughest job over the next six months."

Although Russia’s longest recession this century has deepened public discontent, President Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings remain high going into elections in March 2018. A poll in May showed that 63% of Russians would vote for him if ballots were cast now, 55 percentage points ahead of the next most popular politician, according to the Moscow-based Levada Center. The Russian leader has not yet confirmed he will run, but he is widely expected to seek a final six-year term.

Monetary easing in Brazil and Russia is putting them at odds with a tightening cycle by the US Federal Reserve, which raises the risk of capital outflows from developing nations. The few other emerging economies still pushing ahead with rate cuts include Colombia and Ukraine.

"Emerging-market monetary policy has largely decoupled from the Fed, at least for now," said Win Thin, head of emerging-market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman. "Most countries that do not have a peg in place are finding that they do not need to match the Fed, and are either cutting rates or keeping steady rates."

Many of the largest emerging markets prefer to stand pat. The Reserve Bank of India has kept its main rate unchanged at 6.25% since October, while the South African Reserve Bank has been holding its benchmark at 7% for more than a year.

By contrast, Russia and Brazil are bringing the cost of money lower following currency crises accompanied by spikes in inflation. As their central banks forge ahead with easing, however, investors anticipate the Russian ruble and the Brazilian real will remain among the most unstable currencies in emerging markets, with a gauge of three-month implied volatility trading at around 13% for both, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"Probably Russia has it easier, because markets can have more faith that fiscal policy will remain responsible," said Charles Robertson, London-based global chief economist at Renaissance Capital. "That is not certain in Brazil, due to the possible change of president in the near to medium term."

Bloomberg