Borrowing hits record as banks set to tighten credit

Years of cheap central bank cash has delivered a sugar rush to world equity markets, pushing them to successive record highs. But another side effect has been explosive credit growth as households, companies and governments rushed to take advantage of rock-bottom borrowing costs.

Global debt, as a result, now amounts to 327% of the world’s annual economic output, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said in a report late on Tuesday.

One of the most authoritative trackers of global capital flows, the IIF report highlighted "rollover" risks, especially in emerging markets that have borrowed in hard currencies such as euros and dollars.

Such debts will become costlier to service if Western interest rates rise and currencies strengthen.

While US interest rates have already been raised four times, the euro has surged to one-year highs after Draghi’s comments on Tuesday, while German 10-year government bond yields — the benchmark for euro area borrowing — have doubled over the past two days.

The Fed too seems intent on continuing to tighten policy — Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said this week balance sheet normalisation should be put on "autopilot".

And despite Britain’s tepid economy, several Bank of England rate-setters too voted this month to raise interest rates.

The IIF said the surge in indebtedness was largely down to a $3-trillion rise in debt levels across the developing world, which now have debt totalling $56-trillion. That is 218% of their combined GDP, a five percentage point rise over year-ago levels, it said.