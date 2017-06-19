Emerging-market investors once again turn to Brics

"Improving fundamentals, attractive valuations and high yields in a yield-starved world make emerging markets once again attractive, including some of the Brics," Jens Nystedt, a New York-based money manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management overseeing $417 billion in assets, wrote in an email.

Non-resident portfolio flows into Brics nations rose to $166.5 billion last month, up from $28.3 billion in outflows 12 months prior, according to data compiled by the Institute of International Finance and EPFR Global. Chinese equities saw their biggest quarterly inflows in two years, while traders piled into Indian bonds at the highest level in almost three years, Bloomberg data show.

Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, favours Brazil, China and India, adding that Russia will also benefit from a growth rebound. Brazilian assets will benefit as Latin America’s largest economy bounces back from two years of contractions, while Chinese investment will pick up as its foreign reserves recover from a six-year low in January, according to Steve Hooker, who helps oversee $12 billion of assets as an emerging-market money manager at Newfleet Asset Management.

Fastest Growth

Coined in 2001 by former Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill, "Brics" became an ubiquitous shorthand for the fastest-growing emerging economies (other investors later added South Africa to the mix).

In the decade ending December 30, 2012, developing-nation equities had annual returns of 17%, twice those of developed nations. That changed in the taper tantrum years amid fears that the Fragile Five, which included Brazil and India, would struggle to meet high external funding needs. Responding to changing sentiment, Goldman Sachs Group shut its Brics fund in October 2015 after losing 88% of its assets since a 2010 peak.