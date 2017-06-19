Conflict and persecution create record number of fleeing people

The figures — released ahead of World Refugee Day, which is on June 20 — showed that a full 10.3-million of the world’s displaced people fled their homes last year alone, including 3.4-million who crossed international borders to become refugees.

"This equates to one person becoming displaced every three seconds — less than the time it takes to read this sentence," UNHCR said.

Most people who have been forced from their homes flee within their own country, and are defined as internally displaced people, or IDPs.

At the end of 2016, there were about 40.3-million internally displaced people in the world, down slightly from 40.8-million a year earlier, with Syria, Iraq and Colombia accounting for the greatest numbers.

Another 22.5-million people — half of them children — were registered as refugees last year, the UNHCR report showed, pointing out that this is "the highest level ever recorded".

Syria’s six-year conflict alone has sent more than 5.5-million people seeking safety in other countries, including 825,000 last year alone, making it the world’s biggest producer of refugees.

Along with the 6.3-million Syrians displaced inside the country, these numbers show that nearly two-thirds of all Syrians have been forced from their homes, the report said.

As the Syrian civil war rages on, desperately needed funding for humanitarian aid in the country has begun to dwindle, Grandi said, lamenting that very little of the billions promised at an international donor’s conference in Brussels in April had so far materialised.

The Syrian conflict, which has killed more than 320,000 people, "is becoming a forgotten crisis", he warned.

The UN refugee chief meanwhile voiced most alarm over the rapidly deteriorating situation in South Sudan, which he said was currently the world’s "fastest growing refugee crisis and displacement crisis".

South Sudan’s civil war, which began in December 2013, has left tens of thousands dead and forced a total of 3.7-million people from their homes — nearly a third of the population.

Overall, the refugee population from the world’s youngest country swelled 85% last year to reach 1.4-million by the end of 2016, the UNHCR report showed.

And that number has ballooned by a further half a million people since then, the agency said, stressing the most of the refugees had left since the "disastrous breakdown of peace efforts" last July.