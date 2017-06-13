World

CYBER THREAT

Malware blamed for power outages in Ukraine

13 June 2017 - 05:52 Jim Finkle
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Toronto — Two cyber security companies say they have uncovered a sophisticated piece of malicious software capable of causing power outages by ordering industrial computers to shut down electricity transmission.

Analysis of the malware, known as Crash Override or Industroyer, indicates it is likely to have been used in a December 2016 cyber attack that cut power in Ukraine, say Slovakian security software maker ESET and US critical-infrastructure security firm Dragos.

The discovery may stoke fears about cyber vulnerabilities in power grids that have intensified in the wake of the December Ukraine attack and one a year earlier that also cut power in that nation.

Ukraine authorities have previously blamed Russia for the attacks on its grid. Moscow has denied responsibility.

Dragos founder Robert Lee said the malware was capable of causing outages of up to a few days in portions of a grid, but was not potent enough to bring down a country’s entire grid.

Crash Override could be detected if a utility specifically monitored its network for abnormal traffic, said Lee.

The sample of Crash Override that was analysed by Dragos was capable of attacking power operators across Europe, he said.

Reuters

