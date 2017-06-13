Low voter turnout a concern for Macron’s future mandate

Paris — French voters have put President Emmanuel Macron’s party on course for a crushing parliamentary majority, although a record low turnout in the first round of voting has raised concerns over the strength of his future mandate.

Projections showed Macron continuing his centrist revolution, with his Republique en Marche (Republic on the Move, REM) party and its ally MoDem tipped to win between 400 and 445 seats in the 577-member National Assembly in next Sunday’s second round. Such a share would give Macron — who founded his party just a year ago — one of the biggest parliamentary majorities the modern French state has seen.

"France is back," Prime Minister Edouard Philippe declared triumphantly, calling the result a vote for the president’s "confidence, will and daring".

But government spokesman Christophe Castaner said the 49% turnout — the lowest for six decades in such a vote — was "a failure" and that Macron’s team would need to reach out to those who stayed away.

Former prime minister Alain Juppe of the right-wing Republicans said the mass stayaway by voters was a sign of "deep malaise" in the electorate and that a clean sweep by Macron would be bad for democracy.

"The stakes of the second round are clear," said the Bordeaux mayor, calling for Republicans voters to turn out in force on Sunday. "Having a mono-chrome parliament is never good for democratic debate."

Official final results showed Macron’s year-old REM and ally MoDem winning 32.32%, ahead of the right-wing Republicans and its allies on 21.56% and the far-right National Front (FN) of Marine Le Pen on 13.20%. The Socialists and their allies took 9.51%, while the radical left and communists were on 13.74%.

Macron’s camp is expected to boost its score in Sunday’s second round, with voters fed-up with mainstream politics keen to try out his team, half of which is composed of rookie politicians. They include Marie Sara, a retired bullfighter, who is running neck and neck with FN stalwart Gilbert Collard in southern France, and mathematician Cedric Villani running for office in the southern Paris suburb of Essonne.

The Republicans — who had hoped to rebound from their humiliating presidential vote — are trailing in second with a predicted 70 to 130 seats.

AFP