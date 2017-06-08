Analysis shows the shape of their brain was more elongated than that of today’s human.

Combine recent findings with other evidence and there is now reason to believe H sapiens "may have reached its modern-day form in more than one place within Africa"‚ he said.

According to the paper‚ published in Nature this week‚ the site where these ancient people lived "was a cave that might have served as a hunting camp‚ where people butchered and ate gazelles and other prey. They used fire and their tools were made of flint from about 40km away."

Previously‚ the oldest securely dated H sapiens fossils came from Omo Kibish in Ethiopia‚ dated to 195,000 years ago. At Herto‚ also in Ethiopia‚ an H sapiens fossil is dated to 160,000 years ago.

Chris Stinger of the Natural History Museum in London said the discovery could help "illuminate how our species evolved".

The specimens include a skull‚ a jaw and teeth‚ as well as stone tools. They appear to be from at least five individuals‚ including young adults‚ an adolescent‚ and a child of about eight, and show early modern humans were already established in Jebel Irhoud in Morocco at least 300,000 years ago.

Richard Potts‚ of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History‚ told Associated Press the Morocco fossils "appear to reflect the very early transition to H sapiens‚ very possibly denoting the outset of the lineage to which all people belong".

TMG Digital