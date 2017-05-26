World

UN says a lack of caution has led to civilian casualties in Syria

26 May 2017 - 12:45 Stephanie Nebehay
Men put out a fire after an explosion in the al-Zahraa neighbourhood of Homs in Syria on May 23 2017. Picture: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Geneva — The UN human rights chief called on all air forces operating in Syria on Friday to take greater care to distinguish between legitimate military targets and civilians in their escalating airstrikes, especially in the northeast against Islamic State.

"The rising toll of civilian deaths and injuries already caused by airstrikes in Deir-ez-Zor and Al-Raqqa suggests that insufficient precautions may have been taken in the attacks," UN high commissioner for human rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said in a statement.

Airstrikes in mid-May killed nearly two dozen farm workers, most of them women, in a village in eastern Raqqa and at least 59 civilians in residential areas of Deir al-Zor, Zeid said.

An airstrike on Thursday evening killed at least 35 civilians, including family members of Islamic State fighters, in al-Mayadin, a town held by the jihadists near Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria, a war monitor reported.

A spokesperson for the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State said its forces had conducted strikes near al-Mayadin on May 25 and 26 and were assessing the results.

Zeid’s spokesperson Rupert Colville told a Geneva briefing on Friday: "There are multiple air forces operating in this part of Syria including the (US-led) coalition, mainly the coalition. We also understand that there are Iraqi airplanes as well.

"I can’t begin to identify who is responsible," he added.

Islamic State forces, fighting to keep their stronghold in northeast Syria, have carried out summary executions of civilians, including slitting the throats of eight men at sites of airstrikes after accusing them or providing co-ordinates, Zeid said.

"Unfortunately, scant attention is being paid by the outside world to the appalling predicament of the civilians trapped in these areas," he added.

The UN human rights office also voiced concern at credible reports that Islamic State was preventing civilians from leaving areas under their control, noting that this violated international law.

"Unfortunately there is little doubt that ISIL [Islamic State] continues constantly to kill and endanger civilians, committing war crimes without any compunction whatsoever," Zeid said.

Reuters

