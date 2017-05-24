Rogue objects are speeding around the planet

These speeding objects, some of which top out at nearly 30,000km/h, can circle the globe for hundreds of years. Meanwhile, the clutter in low-earth orbit has grown more rapidly over the past decade. In January 2007, the Chinese government destroyed an aged weather satellite in a missile test, creating an estimated 2,500 pieces of new debris. This was followed by the February 2009 collision of a defunct 861kg Russian Cosmos satellite with a 544kg Iridium Communications satellite. That crash, 788km above Siberia, generated even more orbiting waste, much of which now blankets the planet.

‘Thirty years from now, it can be a big problem’

Over time, this space detritus steadily collecting around the planet, amid more satellite launches and periodic collisions, may well approach a critical mass.

The accelerated accumulation of garbage up there raises the possibility of a "collision cascading" effect called the Kessler syndrome. Named after Donald Kessler, a Nasa astrophysicist who described the scenario in a 1978 paper, this phenomenon occurs when flying junk collides and begets more junk, and so on. Eventually, low-earth orbit becomes commercially dubious. (Think Hollywood’s Gravity, without the science fiction drama.)

As government-sponsored space exploration slowly gives way to private industry, the business of tracking what’s already up there has gone commercial, too. Now, there are some companies contemplating ways to start clearing out our big garage in the sky. Everyone who has thought about this problem for a few minutes agrees it’s atrociously expensive to launch satellites merely to intercept and nab junk. This nascent field of inquiry has at least two cardinal rules: create no further debris and mind the budget. Most prefer to make the Earth’s atmosphere part of the solution by nudging space garbage into a fiery demise.

Here are a few of the approaches to junk removal being studied.

Brane Craft

The thinnest space craft you’ve ever seen, the 91cm by 91cm Brane Craft weighs just 100g. It is the brainchild of Siegfried Janson, a senior scientist at Aerospace, a space researcher and defence contractor based in El Segundo, California. The craft would encircle an object, adding sufficient drag to degrade its orbit and send it into the atmosphere. If it had sufficient fuel, the vehicle would then pursue a second object.

Last month, Nasa’s Innovative Advanced Concepts Programme awarded Aerospace a further $500,000 grant to continue researching the Brane Craft. Made of Kapton, an advanced film that’s widely used in space vehicles, the Brane Craft is less than half the thickness of a human hair — advancing a design goal "to get rid of one dimension", Janson said in a March interview at Aerospace’s headquarters. The craft has tiny solar cells, an ionic liquid propellant, navigation and "electro-spray thrusters" printed on the Kapton sheet, with one-third of the total mass given to fuel.

"What’s scaring scientists in general is the fact that the [debris] population is increasing in time," Janson said. "Twenty years from now and 30 years from now, it can be a big problem."

These sheets would be launched in a 152cm-diameter canister, with as many as 500 of them packed together. Janson estimates the craft must be able to sustain 40 punctures from objects traveling faster than bullets and still continue to operate. The thin vehicle must also be hardened to withstand the effects of space radiation.

Orbital Sweeper

Ad Astra Rocket is building a plasma rocket destined to make space travel faster and far cheaper than existing chemical combustion designs.

A solar-electric tug boat carrying disposable rockets, it’s powered by a plasma motor to manoeuvre near-large pieces of debris. Small thrusters are attached to a service vehicle on the tug, launching it to a rendezvous with the space junk. It connects with the object then returns the debris for either a controlled burn above the South Pacific or placement in a higher, "graveyard" orbit.