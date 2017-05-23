World

‘Evil losers’: Trump and world leaders condemn Manchester blast

23 May 2017 - 12:09 Agency Stafff
Emergency vehicles are seen outside Manchester Arena, where at least 22 people were killed in a bomb blast at the end of US pop star Ariana Grande's concert on Monday, May 22 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — A bombing at a pop concert in the northern English city of Manchester killed at least 22 people and left dozens more injured on Monday night. This is how world leaders have reacted:

US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump Trump condemned the “evil losers” behind the attack. “So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers,” Trump said after meeting Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas in the occupied West Bank. “I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Picture: BLOOMBERG
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel expressed “sorrow and horror”, adding: “This suspected terrorist attack will only strengthen our resolve to work with our British friends against those who plan and execute such inhuman acts. I assure the people in Britain: Germany stands by your side.”

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron said he planned to speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May. Macron “learnt with horror and shock about the attack that occurred yesterday evening,” his office said in a statement. “He addresses all of France’s compassion and concern to the people of Britain and stands by its side in this period of mourning, with a particular thought for the victims and their families,” the statement added.

Vladimir Putin. Picture: AFP PHOTO
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin said he was ready to boost anti-terrorism co-operation with Britain in a condolence message to May over the “inhuman” attack, the Kremlin said Tuesday. “We firmly condemn this cynical, inhuman crime. We expect that those behind it will not escape the punishment they deserve,” Putin said in a statement published by the Kremlin. “The Russian head of state confirmed his readiness to bolster anti-terrorism cooperation with our British partners, both on a bilateral basis and in the framework of broader international efforts,” it added.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Turnbull said the attack was “especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers.” He added: “This is an attack on innocents. Surely there is no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children. This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

“Terrible news from Manchester where a great evening ended in tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims.”

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy

“I condemn the Manchester attack. My condolences to the families of the deceased and my fervent wishes that the wounded recover soon.”

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

Gentiloni tweeted: “Italy joins forces with the British people and government. Our thoughts go out to the victims of the Manchester attack and their families.”

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen

“Horrendous loss of innocent lives in #Manchester. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the British people.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Picture: REUTERS
“Canadians are shocked by the news of the horrific attack in Manchester tonight. Please keep the victims & their families in your thoughts.”

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

“We express our solidarity to the British people and our support to the relatives of the victims. We are on your side.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu said his government “strongly condemns the terrible terror attack”. “Terror is a global threat and the enlightened countries must act together to defeat it in any place.”

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern

Kern called the Manchester attack “horrible and shocking” in a statement posted on Facebook. Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz tweeted that his “thoughts are with the victims’ families and friends”.

AFP

Forensics investigators work at the entrance of the Manchester Arena on May 23 2017, the day after a deadly blast at an Ariana Grande concert at the venue. Picture: REUTERS
