‘Evil losers’: Trump and world leaders condemn Manchester blast

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte

“Terrible news from Manchester where a great evening ended in tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims.”

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy

“I condemn the Manchester attack. My condolences to the families of the deceased and my fervent wishes that the wounded recover soon.”

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni

Gentiloni tweeted: “Italy joins forces with the British people and government. Our thoughts go out to the victims of the Manchester attack and their families.”

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen

“Horrendous loss of innocent lives in #Manchester. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the British people.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau