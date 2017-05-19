World

Antivirus firm Avast flags appliance hacking

The rapidly rising number of people using internet-enabled appliances is a ‘total nightmare when it comes to security’, says chief technology officer

19 May 2017 - 05:15 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Prague — Avast, the company behind the leading antivirus software, has warned against attacks on home appliances connected to the internet, calling hackers targeting home routers a major threat to consumers.

"It’s a trivial thing to do and there’s nothing the user can do to fix it other than to throw the router away and put in a new router," Avast CE Vincent Steckler told reporters.

Avast chief technology officer Ondrej Vlcek said an increasing number of people were using internet-enabled appliances, which he described as "a total nightmare when it comes to security". Vulnerable appliances include televisions, audio systems and coffee machines, said the Prague-based company.

In February, London police arrested a Briton suspected of staging a cyberattack on household routers run by Deutsche Telekom in November 2016, which knocked about 1-million German households offline.

Steckler said his firm had hacked into a router at a recent show in the US to demonstrate the harm such attacks can do. Avast changed the router’s firmware, took control of a television and made it play a Barack Obama speech on repeat.

Steckler said the hacker could then hold the television for ransom. "I know most people, especially Americans, care much more about their TV than they do about their data. They’d probably be much more willing to pay ransom for it."

AFP

JAMIE CARR: Connected and infected

The old image of an acne-ridden pizza addict in a darkened room breaking into networks for a laugh is way out of date
Opinion
15 hours ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: We have all your data: pay up or ...

A few days ago, the doomsday scenario of malware taking over the world suddenly became a reality
Opinion
16 hours ago

Police hunt the creators of global cyber attack as a different threat emerges

Finding and locking up hackers may be the toughest job in law enforcement as criminals exploit the dark web
World
21 hours ago

Antivirus firm Avast flags appliance hacking
