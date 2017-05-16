WannaCry attack good news for cyber-safety services

New York — Call it the flight to cyber-safety. After a wave of global online attacks over the weekend, companies, such as FireEye, that provide software security services gained on Monday on speculation that the exposed weaknesses may trigger a surge in security spending. The $967m PureFunds ISE Cyber Security ETF, or HACK, jumped the most in six months.

The malware unleashed late last week used a technique purportedly stolen from the US National Security Agency. It’s affecting companies, including FedEx and government agencies such as the UK’s National Health Service. More than 200,000 computers in at least 150 countries have been infected, according to Europol, the EU’s law enforcement agency.

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to focus attention on cyber-security improvements. Along with the attack, "we see both of these events as incrementally positive for cyber-security spend," Pierre Ferragu, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein & Co, wrote in a note on Monday. "The opinion of enterprise decision-makers is heavily influenced by such events, and this one is likely to support spending decisions."

The HACK fund has benefited from headline-grabbing online crime before. The PureFunds ETF had one of the most successful debuts in history after investors poured $1.4bn into the fund following a breach at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

On Monday, the fund gained 3.2% to $30.69, the highest in almost two years, as of 10.03am in New York. FireEye — the stock with the biggest weighting in HACK — gained 6.8%.

The ransomware used by hackers encrypted files within affected computers, making them inaccessible, and demanded ransoms — typically $300 in bitcoin. After the first wave of attacks on Friday, bitcoin fell 7.1%, its biggest slide in almost two months. The digital currency pared some of those loses Monday, gaining 3.2%.

UK healthcare services were among those hit, as health stocks dipped 0.8% during Monday trading. Yet losses were minimised as government agencies began to gain the upper hand. About 97% of UK facilities and doctors disabled by the attack were back to normal operation, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Saturday after a government meeting.

Bloomberg