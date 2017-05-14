Why modern motherhood has economists worried

Among those barriers is a lack of equal opportunity and challenges to combining work and family, Yellen said.

Since the demands of parenting are a key factor keeping women out of the workforce, Yellen and other economists are focusing on the barriers that parents, especially mothers, face — among them the high cost of child care and a lack of workplace flexibility. "To keep women and men productive in the labour market, it is a good idea to have supporting institutions that can ease some of the burdens of both single parents and married couples with children," said Torsten Slok, chief international economist at Deutsche Bank.

For now, though, women around the world are much less likely than men their age to be employed — and American women are less likely than women in many European countries to work.

Those gaps carry an economic cost, for women as well as for the US and global economies.

From 1948 to 1990, the surge of women into the workforce boosted the US economy’s potential growth rate by 0.5 percentage points each year, Yellen said in her speech. Other research suggests the US economy would grow by 5% if as many women were employed as men. Japan’s would grow by 9%, and Egypt’s by 34%.

That’s growth the world can’t spare at a time when other factors, such as ageing populations and low productivity growth, are holding economies back.

A unique factor facing American mothers is the US’s lack of paid maternity leave. Almost every developed country in the world guarantees mothers paid time off when they have a child. On average, the 35 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) offer 18 weeks of paid leave. The US guarantees none.

Almost everywhere, women are waiting longer to have children. In 2015, the average age at which American mothers had their first child was 26.4 years — up from 22.7 years a generation before, in 1980. That age has risen even faster for women elsewhere. The oldest new mothers, according to a study earlier this year, are in South Korea, where the average woman is 31.1 years old when she has her first child.