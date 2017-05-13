US seeks cooperation from Europe to broaden airline laptop ban

Travel Groups

Two travel trade groups, the Global Business Travel Association and the US Travel Association, issued statements Thursday saying genuine security risks should be addressed, but also urging the US to be as flexible as possible to minimize disruptions.

"The question remains whether the targeted application of policies banning personal electronics is an effective measure to reduce the risk of terrorism," Michael McCormick, executive director of the business-travel group, said in a statement.

More than 3,000 flights are expected to arrive in the US from the European Union each week this summer. The US is the world’s second-largest market for spending on business travel, following China, according to the GBTA. Global spending for business travel topped $1.3 trillion and is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2020, the group said.

Earlier this week, European Commission officials took the unusual step of writing to Kelly and US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao urging them to share information about expanded security actions on electronics.

Kelly met in Washington Thursday with US airline officials to discuss details of a possible expansion. The meeting included representatives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, as well as industry trade group Airlines for America.

US airlines are resigned that a broadened ban on electronics will occur at some point, one industry official said Friday. The person wasn’t authorized to speak about the ongoing talks with government and asked not to be identified.

The US announced on March 21 that electronic devices larger than smartphones would be banned from cabins on flights originating from eight countries, impacting global hubs including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul. The action, which affects major carriers such as Emirates, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, resulted from fears that bombs capable of downing an airliner could be hidden in the devices.

DHS is considering an expansion of that order, but no decisions have been made, Burke said in an email. "DHS continues to evaluate the threat environment and will make changes when necessary to keep air travelers safe," she said.

Airline representatives have also expressed their concern to Congress, according to two congressional staffers who asked not to be named because they aren’t authorized to discuss the conversations.

US airlines have been pushing alternative solutions they believe will address security concerns while sidestepping measures that would block business travelers from working on laptops and prevent other fliers from viewing movies or reading books on tablets, according to the staffers and an industry official. The official asked not to be named because he wasn’t authorized to speak about discussions with the government.