Aussie AAA rating back in cross hairs as weakest among top-10 club

Sydney — Australia’s AAA rating is again under the microscope as its government prepares to deliver a budget that appears long on spending pledges and short on savings, on Tuesday .

Of the 10 holders of the top score from the three main ratings companies, Australia is the only one that’s increased its debt pile in the past three years. S&P Global put Australia on negative outlook in July following a knife-edge election that saw the government scrape together a lower house majority. The ratings company said pushing through savings would likely prove difficult and, despite some successes, this has largely been the case.

"We do look more vulnerable compared to the other countries with an AAA [rating]," said David Goodman, executive director of strategy at Westpac Banking. "The balance of risks are definitely tilted to the downside."

Australia’s struggle to balance its books has been complicated by recession-level wage increases and weaker growth as the economy adjusts to the end of a mining investment boom. On the plus side, a spike in commodity prices this fiscal year should boost the corporate tax take. Moreover, a synchronised upswing in global growth is likely to favour Australia, particularly if key trading partner China’s economy keeps powering along.

Economists predict a A$28bn ($20.7bn) budget deficit in the year through June 2018, about A$700m less than the government forecast in its December update. The government is set to project a return to surplus in the 2020-21 fiscal year, Sky News reported.

Treasurer Scott Morrison has sought to alter the budget dynamics this year by distinguishing between good debt — used to fund spending on infrastructure that generates income or increases productivity — and bad debt — used to plug revenue shortfalls to pay for items such as welfare and health. What remains to be seen is whether rating companies dismiss the differentiation and simply look at the increased overall liabilities.

Still, not everyone is convinced an AAA downgrade is imminent.

"The critical point is that the government’s increased spending, both ‘on budget’ and ‘off budget’ will not be so large as to threaten a projected return to surplus," said Cherelle Murphy, a senior economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. "Debt will remain serviceable. Critically, the improvement in Australia’s external position acts as an offset to a modest deterioration in the fiscal position."

While the government has set out a range of spending measures — from efforts to boost housing affordability to a variety of infrastructure projects — the main savings measure is a cut in funding arrangements for universities. "S&P is looking for savings measures," said Westpac’s Goodman. "We still think a downgrade is more likely than not."

Bloomberg