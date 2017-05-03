Israel cuts UN budget over Jerusalem resolution that ‘denies Jews’ connection’

"Unesco again accepted an absurd resolution yesterday about the status of Jerusalem — the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years. This systematic harassment has a price," Netanyahu said at the opening of a cabinet meeting, telling ministers he had ordered the foreign ministry to "cut an additional $1m from the money Israel transfers to the UN".

Wednesday’s cut was the third time in recent months Israel reduced its UN budget over what it perceives as anti-Israel votes, putting the 2017 payments at $3.7m instead of the original $11m, an Israeli official said. Netanyahu, however, noted the "silver lining" of Tuesday’s vote, which he said saw more states supporting Israel’s position than in previous similar resolutions.

"This is a consistent trend," he said, thanking the countries that voted against the resolution, first and foremost "Italy, the first European state that announced its opposition to it. For the first time at Unesco, more countries opposed and abstained than supported, and that is, of course, important".

Also on Wednesday, the Israeli foreign ministry reprimanded Swedish ambassador Carl Magnus Nesser over Stockholm’s support of the Unesco resolution. Senior ministry officials expressed their "bitter disappointment" over the vote in their talk with Nesser, noting Sweden’s "systematic voting" pattern against Israel.

