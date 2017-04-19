World

GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

IMF warns of protectionist threat to growth

The risk of ‘trade warfare’ hangs over the world economy

19 April 2017 - 05:17 AM Andrew Mayeda
IMF MD Christine Lagarde. Picture: REUTERS
IMF MD Christine Lagarde. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — The emergence of protectionist forces could undermine a modest brightening of the outlook on global growth and is putting strain on the post-Second World War economic order, the IMF says in its World Economic Outlook.

The IMF raised its forecast for global growth to 3.5% for 2016, up 0.1 percentage point from January, the Washington-based fund said in the latest update to its outlook. Expansion would pick up to 3.6% in 2018, unchanged from the projection three months ago.

The upgrade offers a glimmer of optimism against a backdrop in recent years of the fund downgrading its growth forecasts. The pick-up was fuelled by "buoyant" financial markets and a long-awaited cyclical recovery in manufacturing and trade, the IMF said.

Still, global growth remained subdued compared with that of past decades. The risk of "trade warfare" was hanging over the world economy, said IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld.

IMF forecasts growth of less than 1% for SA in 2017

Tanzania, Kenya, Ivory Coast and Senegal are expected to grow between 5% and 7% in 2017, while the IMF forecasts 7.5% growth in Ethiopia
Economy
16 hours ago

"The global economy seems to be gaining momentum — we could be at a turning point," Obstfeld said in a foreword to the outlook. However, the post-war system of international economic relations was "under severe strain despite the aggregate benefits it has delivered, and precisely because growth and the resulting economic adjustments have too often entailed unequal rewards".

The sunnier outlook will hearten finance ministers and central bankers of the IMF’s member states as they meet this week in the US. In an interview last week with Bloomberg Television, IMF MD Christine Lagarde said: "We see spring in the air of the global economy."

Trade Talk

This will be the first spring meeting in Washington since US President Donald Trump took office, promising to take an "America first" approach in foreign policy.

After Trump declined last week to follow through on his campaign promise to brand China a currency manipulator, policy makers will be watching closely to see if his administration is backing down on its most hawkish trade threats, or merely picking its battles.

The IMF left its US forecast unchanged for 2017 and 2018, at 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively, after raising its projections in January on Trump’s plan to cut taxes and boost infrastructure spending. It expects the UK economy to grow 2% in 2017.

Bloomberg

IMF and WTO argue for open trade, but warn displaced workers need more help

Research shows manufacturing regions with high exposure to Chinese imports suffer ‘significant and persistent losses in jobs and earnings, mostly ...
World
8 days ago

IMF report: Steady march of technology is shrinking workers’ slice of income pie

Labour’s share of national income declined in 29 of the world’s 50 biggest economies between 1991 and 2014, an IMF report shows
World
8 days ago

IMF says Nigeria’s economy needs urgent reform, not foreign exchange curbs

The International Monetary Fund says the naira is overvalued up to 20%
World
13 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Trump’s White House is no friend of the IMF
World / Americas
2.
European car sales surge to highest level on ...
World / Europe
3.
Australia and New Zealand tighten up on skilled ...
World / Asia
4.
EU rejects SA’s dumping claims
World

Related Articles

IMF chief warns living standards set to drop as productivity slows
World / Americas

G-20 finance ministers to meet in shadow of ‘America first’ policy
World / Europe

Nigeria’s economy hammered by first full year of contraction in 25 years
World / Africa

IMF urges Somalia to clear arrears and take concrete action to reform economy
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.