GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
IMF warns of protectionist threat to growth
The risk of ‘trade warfare’ hangs over the world economy
Washington — The emergence of protectionist forces could undermine a modest brightening of the outlook on global growth and is putting strain on the post-Second World War economic order, the IMF says in its World Economic Outlook.
The IMF raised its forecast for global growth to 3.5% for 2016, up 0.1 percentage point from January, the Washington-based fund said in the latest update to its outlook. Expansion would pick up to 3.6% in 2018, unchanged from the projection three months ago.
The upgrade offers a glimmer of optimism against a backdrop in recent years of the fund downgrading its growth forecasts. The pick-up was fuelled by "buoyant" financial markets and a long-awaited cyclical recovery in manufacturing and trade, the IMF said.
Still, global growth remained subdued compared with that of past decades. The risk of "trade warfare" was hanging over the world economy, said IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld.
"The global economy seems to be gaining momentum — we could be at a turning point," Obstfeld said in a foreword to the outlook. However, the post-war system of international economic relations was "under severe strain despite the aggregate benefits it has delivered, and precisely because growth and the resulting economic adjustments have too often entailed unequal rewards".
The sunnier outlook will hearten finance ministers and central bankers of the IMF’s member states as they meet this week in the US. In an interview last week with Bloomberg Television, IMF MD Christine Lagarde said: "We see spring in the air of the global economy."
Trade Talk
This will be the first spring meeting in Washington since US President Donald Trump took office, promising to take an "America first" approach in foreign policy.
After Trump declined last week to follow through on his campaign promise to brand China a currency manipulator, policy makers will be watching closely to see if his administration is backing down on its most hawkish trade threats, or merely picking its battles.
The IMF left its US forecast unchanged for 2017 and 2018, at 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively, after raising its projections in January on Trump’s plan to cut taxes and boost infrastructure spending. It expects the UK economy to grow 2% in 2017.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.