US firms ‘stashing billions offshore’

The 50 largest US companies including Apple, Microsoft and Wal-Mart, are parking about $1.6-trillion in offshore

13 April 2017 - 04:51 AM Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK

Washington — The 50 largest US companies including Apple, Microsoft and Wal-Mart, are parking about $1.6-trillion in offshore tax havens to reduce their US tax burden, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Poverty-fighting organisation Oxfam America said the sum for 2015 was a $200bn increase over the prior year. The report cites the companies’ own data.

While not illegal, the companies "used a secretive network of 1,751 subsidiaries in tax havens to stash" their earnings outside the US, Oxfam said in the report released ahead of next week’s meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.

Apple is at the top of the ranking, with more than $200bn in offshore funds, followed closely by Pfizer laboratories ($193.6bn) and Microsoft ($124bn), the report said.

US law allows companies to keep profits from foreign operations offshore indefinitely, to avoid corporate taxes that are among the highest in the industrialised world.

While the corporate tax rate is nominally 35% at the federal level, Oxfam said these 50 companies had an effective rate nearly 10 percentage points lower.

