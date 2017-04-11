More than $140bn spent in overseas aid, driven by migrant flows

Paris — Wealthy countries boosted their aid spending in 2016, investing a record $143bn in overseas development as migrants continued to pour into Europe, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday.

The 8.9% increase in aid spending was partly driven by a 27.5% increase in spending on refugees, the Paris-based OECD said.

The US remained the world’s biggest donor overall, spending $33.6bn on overseas assistance, ahead of Germany with $24.7bn and the UK with $18bn.

But the US leadership position could be short-lived.

In a draft budget in March, US President Donald Trump proposed steep reductions in foreign aid as part of his "America first" approach.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has, by contrast, thrown her country’s doors open to migrants fleeing war, persecution and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In 2016, Germany increased its aid spending by 36% as it attempted to absorb the more than 1-million migrants who have streamed into the country since 2015.

Germany’s spending propelled it into the small club of countries that have met a UN target to spend at least 0.7% of gross national income on development aid.

The other members of the club are the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Luxembourg.

While overall aid spending was up, bilateral aid to the world’s poorest countries was down 3.9% in 2015.

"While governments should be commended for sustaining investment in development during these difficult times, it is unacceptable that — once again — aid to the poorest countries is in decline," OECD secretary-general Angel Gurria said in a statement.

AFP