Sotheby’s sells diamond to Chinese retailer for record auction price of $71m

Zurich — Sotheby’s sold a 59.6-carat pink diamond for about $71m in Hong Kong, setting the world record for an auction price for any gem. The stone has an unusual distinction: it has attracted even higher bids in the past.

Hong Kong-based jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook had the HK$553m winning bid for the Pink Star after a five-minute contest that included three phone bidders, Sotheby’s said on Tuesday. The oval-shaped diamond dethroned the Oppenheimer Blue, which fetched $58m at Christie’s in May.

Chow Tai Fook, founded in 1929, is the world’s largest jeweller, operating more than 2,000 jewelry and watch stores throughout China.

In a quirk of auction history, the record price for the Pink Star is some $12m lower than the $83m offer Sotheby’s adjudicated it for in 2013. That sale collapsed because the buyer, diamond-cutter Isaac Wolf, never paid, and Sotheby’s had to reclaim the stone. Sotheby’s didn’t change its practices for accepting bids in this auction as buyer defaults are "extremely rare," said Catherine Allen, a spokeswoman.

The sale gives the auction house some respite after it failed to sell other major gems last year, including the biggest rough diamond found in more than 100 years, and a blue diamond ring that once belonged to Hollywood actress Shirley Temple.

The Pink Star is the largest internally flawless diamond of its kind that the Gemological Institute of America has ever graded. The colour is fancy pink, the highest grade, and the purity of its crystals ranks among the top 2% in the world.

Steinmetz Diamonds, owned by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, spent two years cutting and polishing the stone, which was mined by De Beers in Botswana. The stone was then worn by Danish model Helena Christensen to exhibit it to the public for the first time in Monaco in 2003.

Pink diamonds get their colour from a process known as plastic deformation, whereby pressure changes create structural anomalies in the crystals.

