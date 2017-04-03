Panama Papers boost tax battle, but provide no silver bullet

Paris — The Panama Papers have given ammunition to the fight against tax evasion, but much still needs to happen before the world’s tax dodgers run out of places to hide money, experts say.

The papers, published a year ago, linked some of the world’s most powerful leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and former British prime minister David Cameron, as well as sports stars and billionaires to unreported offshore companies.

The leaking of the more than 11-million documents belonging to Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca started fresh government action against the secretive world of tax fraud and evasion.

"The automatic exchange of information, which is truly the end of banking secrecy, no longer raises objections from anybody," Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, said.

The year since the Panama Papers has been one of "transparency", agreed Pierre Moscovici, the EU’s economics commissioner. "This fight is about justice."

Saint-Amans said: "Every [tax] euro that a multinational company fails to pay is a euro too many paid by households. It’s unacceptable."

Before the scandal broke, Panama was the last major financial centre refusing all exchange of banking information. This gave others a fig leaf to hide behind, using the Central American state’s attitude "as an excuse to do nothing".

But since then, Panama has adopted new legislation and signed up to the international fight against tax fraud.

AFP