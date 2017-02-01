Momentum and risk: world economy enters 2017 with winds fore and aft

Among unexpected events last year was Britain’s vote to leave the EU and the election of Donald Trump as US president, both seen as the result of anti-establishment anger among voters who feel left out of the wealth of nations.

Signs of concern that this may spread could be found on bond markets. The premium investors’ demand to hold France’s government debt, rather than that of similar economies, shot up on so-called Frexit fears — the possibility the far-right National Front might win the presidential election and try to take the country out of the eurozone.

IHS Markit’s final manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the currency bloc rose to 55.2 in January from December’s 54.9, its highest since April 2011. A Markit/CIPS UK factory PMI edged down to 55.9 from December’s two-and-a-half-year peak of 56.1, matching the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

The US Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity rose to 56.0 last month, the highest since November 2014. However, construction spending unexpectedly fell in December.

Across the border in Mexico, growth in manufacturing edged up in January from a more than three-year low. Uneven US demand for Mexican factory exports has weighed on growth and Trump has added uncertainty by threatening tariffs on Mexican-made goods.

Tokyo tempering Trump

A stronger dollar helped economies such as Japan, where export orders surged, PMIs showed — a welcome sign alongside recent data suggesting a more durable recovery may be underway. However, those encouraging signals sit uncomfortably with the threat from Trump’s trade policies. Japan is moving to temper the risks with plans to show Trump its firms are ready to create US jobs, according to a document whose contents were revealed to Reuters.

In export-reliant economies global supply chains are closely interlinked, and Trump’s election is a particular risk to both world trade and broad economic growth if the new president follows through on his "America First" policies. "The uncertainty surrounding future market access to the US is bound to weigh on investment activity as companies await regulatory certainty," said Frederic Neumann at HSBC.

In China, the world’s second-biggest economy, growth was led by an investment and construction boom that has helped spur global growth. Its official PMI was 51.3 in January, slowing marginally from 51.4. Analysts question whether Chinese growth will be sustainable once the impact of earlier stimulus wears off and if the property market cools. They warn a slowdown in the economic powerhouse could ripple across the region and beyond. "Within China, we expect that real estate will slow down, because the government is quite keen to contain housing prices," said Louis Kuijs at Oxford Economics.

Other regional economies, such as Indonesia, showed positive momentum in manufacturing activity, while Indian factory activity returned to modest growth in January, bouncing from a contraction triggered by the government’s scrapping of high value bank notes. Even in laggard South Korea exports rose at the fastest pace in nearly five years.

"We remain quite cautious about how much of an acceleration in growth we can see in this pretty challenging climate," Kuijs said. "Things like PMI are timely indicators of the hard data but sometimes they do run ahead, and the improvement in actual data doesn’t materialise."

Reuters