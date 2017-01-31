Unicef appeals for more than $3bn on fears of US cut in funding

On Tuesday, the UN children’s agency (Unicef) launched an appeal for $3.3bn to help 48-million children caught up in crises worldwide, amid fears of a funding cut from top donor the US.

About 42% of the Unicef appeal for 2017 — $1.4bn — is earmarked to support Syrian children living in the country and as refugees across the borders in neighbouring states.

This year’s appeal represents a 18% increase on the initial 2016 request for funding. Donors contribute to the appeals voluntarily.

The US is by far the top donor to Unicef, followed by Germany, the UK and the European Commission.

Media reports that the new administration of US President Donald Trump was seeking to cut at least 40% of voluntary contributions to international organisations have set off alarm bells at the UN.

Unicef deputy executive director Justin Forsyth said there was "no indication at the moment" that the children’s agency would be hit by cuts, adding that he remained hopeful that US support would continue.

Faced with rising humanitarian needs, notably from the wars in Syria, Yemen and South Sudan, UN agencies have been requesting more funding, but the donor response often falls short.

"The impact on the ground of our appeals not being funded is children dying, children not going to school, children not being protected," Forsyth said.

Almost one in four of the world’s children now lives in a country affected by conflict or disaster, according to Unicef.

Aside from Syria, Unicef’s assistance in 2017 will be heavily focused on Yemen, South Sudan and Nigeria — three countries ravaged by wars that have had a heavy toll on children.

Unicef is struggling to ensure children caught up in conflict still have access to schools, to avoid creating a lost generation of youths vulnerable to violent extremism.

"There are consequences, not just for the children," Forsyth said. "There are consequences for global and regional security by not investing in the needs of these children for education."

AFP