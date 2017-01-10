Chinese producer prices and economy surge amid low consumer inflation

Beijing — China’s producer prices beat expectations to more than five-year highs in December as prices of coal and other raw materials soared, but consumer inflation remained subdued.

The government’s economic planning agency head also said the economy probably grew 6.7% in 2016.

The pick-up in prices reinforces views that the world’s second-largest economy is still showing signs of stabilisation, underpinned by stronger factory activity and domestic demand, which is being fuelled by a lending and building boom.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 5.5% in December year on year — the strongest move since September 2011 — compared with November’s 3.3% increase, the National Statistics Bureau said on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected a 4.5% gain, a Reuters poll showed.

Raw materials and mining continued to show the fastest gains.

The statistics bureau said volatility in exchange rates was one cause of the PPI rise as commodity imports became more expensive.

The yuan weakened 6.5% against the dollar last year, its worst performance since 1994.

Consumer inflation rose 2.1% on-year, missing expectations, as food prices rose at a more modest pace.

Accelerating prices in the Chinese economy are also contributing to stronger global inflation expectations in 2017.

For the first time in nearly five years, HSBC economists have raised their forecast for global growth and inflation for the next two years based on robust manufacturing activity, a resilient China and above all the fiscal boost expected to come in the US under Donald Trump.

The sustained producer price jump has not yet started filtering into consumer prices, suggesting the People’s Bank of China will not be under immediate pressure to tighten monetary policy, analysts say.

But policy insiders already expect a tilt towards more conservative monetary policy this year as top leaders struggle to strike a balance between supporting the economy with ample credit and preventing a destabilising build-up in debt.

The bank reaffirmed it would keep liquidity in the financial system stable while taking steps to prevent asset bubbles and financial risks in its annual work meeting for 2017.

The government think-tank, the China Academy of Social Sciences, forecast that CPI would rise 2.2% in 2017 and PPI 1.6%.

For 2016, CPI rose 2.0% while PPI slid 1.4%. China’s producer prices turned positive in September on an annual basis for the first time in nearly five years, helped by a rebound in commodity prices.

The 6.7% growth estimate announced on Tuesday by Xu Shaoshi, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, is in the middle of the target of 6.5%-7%.

Consumption accounted for 71% of China’s GDP growth in 2016, said Xu. Activity was boosted by higher government spending, a housing rally and record high bank lending, which also led to an explosive rise in debt.

Reuters