Co-pilot held solely to blame for 2015 Germanwings plane crash

Andreas Lubitz deliberately flew the A320 jet into a French mountainside on a flight from Barcelona to Duesseldorf, killing all 150 people on board

09 January 2017 - 15:45 PM Matthias Inverardi and Victoria Bryan
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Dusseldorf — German prosecutors have decided that nobody other than co-pilot Andreas Lubitz could be held accountable for the crash of a Germanwings plane in March 2015, a spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Lubitz deliberately flew the Germanwings A320 jet into a French mountainside on March 24, 2015, on a flight from Barcelona to Duesseldorf, killing all 150 people on board.

Prosecutors have said Lubitz was suffering from a suspected "psychotic depressive episode" that started in December 2014, months before the fatal crash, but that he had concealed his illness from his employer, part of the Lufthansa group.

They had been looking into whether anyone still alive could also be held accountable for the crash, but the spokesman said investigations had not shown cause for fault, whether on the part of doctors, Lufthansa, Germanwings, or the German aviation authority.

Lawyers representing the families of those killed have previously said Lubitz, who had temporarily halted his pilot training to receive treatment for a depressive episode, should have been more closely monitored.

The crash has led to authorities in Europe proposing new laws on screening and monitoring of pilots.

Germanwings is now being integrated into Lufthansa’s Eurowings budget unit.

Reuters

