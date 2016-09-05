G-20 leaders ring alarm over protectionism

BEIJING — The heads of world economic bodies warned of the risk to trade from the protectionist headwinds sweeping many developed countries, as leaders met in Hangzhou, China.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) summit, the leaders of the Brics countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and SA) expressed concern about protectionism.

They "reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen the role and negotiating function of the WTO [World Trade Organisation] and expressed concern at the rising protectionism in the context of declining global trade and concurred to strive to facilitate market interlinkages and an inclusive, rules-based and open economy".

The same view was expressed in a panel session ahead of the G-20 summit on Saturday by Christine Lagarde, MD of the IMF, who urged business chiefs to lobby governments to help keep trade flows up, as she issued a warning about the outlook for growth into 2017.

Her views were echoed by Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the WTO. He described the anti-trade rhetoric as "extremely sad".

"If we don’t do anything about it, this would lead to erroneous, to wrong trade and economic policies in the future," Azevedo said. "So, we cannot let this go without keeping it in check. Going against trade is effectively going against growth, is going against your economy and making things even worse. So, we do have to take action and, if we want to do that, the first thing is to put the facts on the table."

Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, noted that 1,400 protectionist measures had been passed since the financial crisis. The UK’s planned exit from the EU is a cause for uncertainty, alongside concerns over the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

"Trade is way too low and has been way too low for a long time," Lagarde said.

"There is at the moment an undercurrent of anti-trade movement. It’s at the political level. It’s at the public opinion level" and also being reflected in policy, she said.

"If there is no international trade; if there is no cross-border investment; if services, capital, people and goods do not cross borders, then it’s less activity for you; it’s less jobs in whichever country you are headquartered," she said.

Lagarde’s comments come as momentum for ratifying the US-led TPP, which would link 12 countries making up about 40% of the world economy, falters in the final months of US President Barack Obama’s term.

Both US presidential candidates — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton — have spoken against the deal, which does not include China, while progress on a US-EU trade and investment deal, known as Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), has also stalled.

France’s Trade Minister Matthias Fekl said in August that the US had not offered anything substantial in negotiations with the EU on the free-trade deal and that talks should come to an end. His comments followed those of German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who said discussions on the TTIP "have de facto broken down, even if no one wants to say so".

Many western countries are grappling with a mood of protectionism that is leading to calls for caution on free trade and on foreign investment in sectors such as property and utilities.

"If advanced countries don’t pay attention to inequality, if we don’t pay attention to, not just growth in the aggregate, but how is that growth distributed and do people have ladders of opportunity in this new global economy, then yes, there’s going to be a reaction against globalisation and against trade," Obama said.

Bloomberg