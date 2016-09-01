Mazda recalls millions of vehicles

MAZDA Motor is recalling several of its top-selling models in Japan over a defect that could lead to diesel engine failure, after 846 customer complaints, according to the nation’s transport ministry.

The automaker will call back about 130,000 vehicles including CX-3 crossovers and Demio and Axela small cars, Yosuke Sabato, a transport ministry official, said by phone. A settings flaw within the engine control unit leads to soot buildup in the exhaust valves that can result in noise, vibration and engine failure while driving, he said.

Mazda is the most reliant among Japan’s car makers on diesel engines, which have come under heightened scrutiny since Volkswagen’s emissions-cheating scandal emerged almost a year ago. The Japanese automaker has said it is continuing to develop diesel models for the US market, despite delays that preceded Volkswagen’s woes.

Separately, Mazda is recalling more than 2.1-million vehicles worldwide to repair tailgate parts that could come loose, Sabato said. The tailgate recall involves the Axela, Atenza, CX-3, CX-5 and Premacy models, and includes 350,000 vehicles in Japan, he said.

Bloomberg