Records tumble as companies get creative with deals

LAST year was one for the record books, generating $4.7-trillion in announced mergers and acquisitions (M&A), with the highest percentage yet derived from those valued at more than $5bn, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Unlike boom years past, however, this one was characterised by dozens of complex and creative financial structures.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Allergan sought to combine effectively through a tax-inversion deal, lowering Pfizer’s tax rate. Dow Chemical and DuPont, two storied chemical giants, agreed to merge into a $130bn behemoth, with the explicit intent to break up into three firms in a few years.

Other deals, such as Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (AB InBev’s) $104bn acquisition of rival brewer SABMiller, required multiple divestitures before any chance of regulatory approval. Rare financial instruments such as tracking stocks and contingent value rights, both creative ways of adding value for the seller, also appeared in takeovers.

Boardrooms were flooded with so much confidence that executives were willing to stretch beyond the textbook-style acquisition — company A buys company B — to get deals done. Financing was cheap because of low interest rates and growth was generally slow, so colossal companies sought purchases as a way to expand.

That shift coincided with a transformation among activist investors, many of whom recommended sweeping transactions instead of the traditional stock buyback or board seat for themselves. Pressure from activists, or the potential to become the target of activists, encouraged firms to explore all their options and make moves.

"Boards have become much more educated and diligent. They understand the options that are available to them more than at any point in my career," said Vito Sperduto, the head of US mergers and acquisitions at RBC Capital Markets, who has been in the industry for about 25 years. "As a result, they’re better able to consider complex transactions, and that’s why you’re seeing more of them."

Investors also helped to open the M&A floodgates, sending stock prices of the acquiring companies higher when deals were announced. On average, buyers’ shares gained 0.5% for deals larger than $1bn, according to Thomson Reuters. Traditionally, they have tended to decline.

"Shareholders have been more receptive to M&A transactions because they have provided hope for growth," said Michael Carr, global co-head of mergers and acquisitions at Goldman Sachs. "This acceptance has given companies the opportunity to find creative ways to generate value."

But as deals became more complex in the second half of the year, investors became more discerning. In the first half of last year, 68% of announcements lifted the acquirer’s stock; that figure fell to 36% in the last six months, according to Thomson Reuters.

"The earlier deals with large, positive investor reactions were some of the most obvious deals to get done, where the synergies were well understood and highly tangible," said Chris Ventresca, the global co-head of at M&A at JPMorgan Chase.

"As some buyers extended beyond their core business lines and/or premiums paid got too high relative to synergies, investors became less comfortable bidding that buyer’s stock up."

Previous booms were met with more of a playbook. The uptick in 1999 was composed mostly of one sector: technology. In 2007, the surge was the result of enormous leveraged buyouts. Neither of those periods was met with large amounts of structure within deals, bankers and lawyers recall.

The $4.7-trillion of M&A last year was a 42% increase from 2014, Thomson Reuters data show. The number of deals conducted last year gained a mere 0.2% from 2014. That showed how skewed the market was towards big deals.

Investors started becoming more comfortable with complexity as tax-inversion deals surged over the past few years. Despite a legislative backlash over the tactic — by which a US company acquires a foreign one and reincorporates abroad to reduce its tax bill — many investors understood and applauded the strategy.

In November, Pfizer agreed to a $152bn deal with Allergan, the biggest transaction in 15 years. Because Allergan, the maker of Botox, is based in Dublin, the deal allowed Pfizer to shed its US citizenship, relocate its headquarters and pay a lower tax rate, especially on cash earned abroad. The deal achieves the same outcome as an inversion, even though Allergan was technically the buyer, despite being much smaller.

The companies are already considering splitting into two businesses, one focused on faster-growing innovative drugs and another on more-mature treatments. Pfizer said it would decide on the separation by 2018.

Private equity firms also sought more creativity, as valuations remained high. Firms pursued other avenues to deploy the almost $500bn they have in capital.

Two years after Michael S Dell took his namesake company private, the computer maker and its financial backer, Silver Lake, acquired EMC for about $67bn in October. Crucial to the deal was using a tracking stock for VMware, the publicly traded software company owned mostly by EMC. That instrument, which mimics the publicly traded stock without traditional shareholder rights, saved Dell and Silver Lake billions of dollars’ in additional financing, people briefed on the discussions said.

Some private equity firms opted for private investment in public equities in lieu of large leveraged buyouts. Most recently, private equity firm Cerberus took Avon’s North American unit private while infusing $435m in equity into the parent company.

But all of this complexity can be risky to execute. DuPont and Dow have traded lower since news broke of their merger, as investors were concerned about potential pressure on the business from combining their companies then splitting them up.

There is also the risk that large deals will not be able to find the concessions necessary to appease regulators or will be thwarted by the US justice department altogether.

The Federal Trade Commission filed a suit last month to block the $6.3bn merger between Staples and Office Depot. Two oil-field services companies, Halliburton and Baker Hughes, which agreed a year ago to a $35bn deal, have pushed back the deadline for approval while they find new ways to mollify regulators.

SABMiller agreed to divest its stake in MillerCoors, worth $12bn, to Molson Coors, before its acquisition by AB InBev. Analysts have said that the two companies may need to make similar concessions with interests in China and other markets to appease regulators. Amid such an abundant year in deal-making, many of the top few companies in each industry have combined. That could cause their competitors to continue to seek unique and creative methods for deals of their own to avoid any regulatory tangle. Most bankers and lawyers agree: this year will continue to be busy.

"People are being more thoughtful in trying to solve the objectives of both sides," said Robin Rankin, the global co-head of M&A at Credit Suisse. "They’re willing to do so through structure or governance or other mechanisms, and I think that theme will continue."

