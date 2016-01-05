Budget deficits tightening yields results

LONDON — THE amount of debt the governments of the world’s leading economies will need to refinance this year will be little changed from last year as nations make strides in cutting budget deficits to a third of the highs seen during the financial crisis.

The value of bills, notes and bonds coming due for the Group of Seven (G-7) nations plus Brazil, China, India and Russia will total $7.1-trillion, compared with $7-trillion last year and down from $7.6-trillion in 2012.

Japan, Germany, Italy and Canada will all see redemptions fall, while the US, China and the UK face increases, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

The amount of maturing debt has gradually fallen since Bloomberg began collating the data in 2012. The decline may bring some support to the bond market as the US Federal Reserve gradually raises interest rates, pushing yields up from record lows. Economists forecast budget deficits to narrow for a seventh straight year this year as governments extend the maturity of their outstanding debt and cut back on extra spending put in place to combat the global financial meltdown.

While the decline shows there is less pressure on governments to borrow, it does not necessarily mean they will issue less. That depends on their overall funding requirements. Germany plans to boost its bond and bill sales to €203bn from about €175bn last year, partly to finance expenses caused by an influx of migrants.

Russia and Brazil will see the biggest proportional declines in debt redemptions, with securities coming due falling 38% and 26%, data show. Including interest payments, the amount of debt that needs to be refinanced by the G-7 and Brics nations, Russia and Brazil, will total $7.8-trillion this year, little changed from last year.

Government bonds eked out a 1.2% gain for investors last year, compared with 8.4% in 2014 and an average 4.4% return over the past five years, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch indices. Yields, which move inversely to prices, are now starting to rise as the fallout from recession fades, reducing demand for the securities as a haven, and as the US central bank predicts four rate increases before the year is out.

US 10-year Treasury yields will rise to 2.75% by the end of the year, according to the median forecast of 65 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, from 2.23%. This may prompt investors to demand more compensation to hold other bonds too.

