NEWS ANALYSIS: Global, not Chinese, demand is key for copper outlook

CHINA has in recent years been viewed as the main driver of the global copper market, and while its influence remains strong, it is possible the rest of the world will take over in the short term.

Copper is one of the more divisive commodities at the moment, with opinions split over whether it will continue its rally or lose ground over the rest of the year. Considerable uncertainty exists over its direction and much of that comes down to whatever view is held about the economic outlook for China, which consumes about 45% of the world’s copper.

While this is obviously a huge chunk of the market, it still means the other 55% could exert a bigger influence, especially if its demand trend is changing.

London copper prices gained 3.4% between August 14 and Tuesday’s close of $7,054 a tonne, though they are still 4.2% down since the start of the year. The recent gains have largely been attributed to an improving US growth outlook and hope that Europe may take steps to stimulate its struggling economies.

However, Chinese copper prices have also been rising, with the most traded Shanghai contract gaining 4.5% since August 15 to close at 50,620 yuan ($8,230) a tonne on Tuesday.

Both London and Shanghai copper have posted strong gains since their 2014 lows of mid-March, jumping 10% and 16.7% respectively. Part of this is due to the improving global economic backdrop plus expectation of a Chinese industrial recovery in the second half, but it may also be related to a sharp fall in reported inventories, both in London Metal Exchange (LME) and Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses.

LME inventories hit a seven-year low of 141,275 tonnes in the week to August 15, while Shanghai stocks fell to 75,529 tonnes in the week to June 20, the lowest since December 2011. While inventories at both have recovered slightly, they are well below recent peaks.

The International Copper Study Group, in its latest report on August 20, put the global deficit of refined copper at 466,000 tonnes in the first five months of this year, against a surplus of 251,000 tonnes a year earlier. It said global copper consumption rose 15.5%, led by a 29% jump in China.

Copper bears, however, point to a range of factors they expect to act as a drag on demand over the short to medium term. In Macquarie Bank’s August 4 report on 10 things it "hates" about copper this year, five were related to China, with top billing going to the slowdown in housing construction. A rise in Chinese smelter output was another reason cited by both Macquarie and Goldman Sachs. This is likely to cut Chinese import demand for refined copper for the rest of the year, lowering the 28% year-on-year growth seen in the seven months to July.

But it should mean imports of copper ores and scrap increase to feed the higher smelting capacity. In other words, increased Chinese output of refined copper is bearish for prices only if it is not matched by decreased output elsewhere.

Rising production of refined copper in China may actually lead to higher prices for ores and concentrates, and may help to soak up expected higher mine output in the second half as Indonesian exports resume after Freeport-McMoRan reached a deal with the government. Newmont Mining may also be edging towards a deal with Indonesia so that it can start exporting again.

It is likely that slower housing construction will be a drag on Chinese demand but this may be temporary as signs emerge that many Chinese cities are starting to ease property curbs. Whether it is a good idea to reinflate China’s property market is questionable but it looks likely copper demand from housing will not be as dire as many fear.

There also remains a question mark over the "dark inventories" of copper in China, those outside the Shanghai Futures Exchange system and are largely tied to commodity financing deals. The multipledging of metals at Qingdao port has led to fear of a crackdown on commodity financing and several Western banks have expressed caution. So far there appears little real evidence of these unmonitored inventories hitting the market in greater than usual quantities, though.

The base case for Chinese copper demand remains one of modest growth but with slower growth in refined imports as the country ramps up smelting capacity. That should result in more metal flowing into LME warehouses. The question then becomes whether that flow will outweigh rising demand in the rest of the world.

Or global demand outside China could improve enough to absorb China’s drop in imports of refined copper in the second half of the year. It seems monitoring demand in the rest of the world may be more important than looking at China’s consumption in the short to medium term.

