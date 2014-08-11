SAP software seeks road map to the clouds

FRANKFURT — SAP SE’s software chief may have one of the toughest jobs in the technology industry: dragging the IT operations of 45,000 businesses into cloud computing.

Bernd Leukert, a 20-year company veteran, was promoted to the executive board after the sudden departure of chief technology officer Vishal Sikka in May. Now he is breaking with his predecessor’s focus on fighting Oracle in the database market and is responding to customers of its market-leading enterprise software who want a clear path for moving their applications to cloud-based systems.

"There is confusion," Mr Leukert, 47, said. "There’s no debate anymore in the IT industry that the cloud will be the preferred consumption model," he said, referring to the shift toward delivering software via the internet instead of installed on clients’ servers. "A road map is something we owe the market."

SAP, projected to report €17.4bn in sales this year, supplies a sophisticated palette of software — about 400-million lines of code — that lets companies such as BMW, Coca-Cola and Exxon Mobil manage everything from sales and marketing to manufacturing and finance.

Dubbed the Business Suite, the product is entrenched in global companies’ everyday operations and supplies more than 60% of SAP’s operating profit, estimated at €5.7bn this year, says Wells Fargo Securities. SAP has 24.3% of the $25.4bn market for so-called enterprise resource planning software, to Oracle’s 12.3%, said research firm Gartner.

Yet its growth has slowed. Last quarter SAP’s software and support revenue — a measure that excludes acquired cloud-computing tools — grew just 2%.

Excluding recurring revenue from support contracts, sales of on-premises software are actually falling as customers build fewer new applications that run on company-owned computers. Instead they’re giving more business to cloud-computing providers such as Salesforce.com and Workday, who deliver software as a service via the Web, freeing users of buying and maintaining hardware.

Customers and analysts want Mr Leukert to explain how SAP is addressing the trend.

"What’s the time table for moving core applications to the cloud?" said Jason Maynard, an analyst at Wells Fargo. "I don’t think they totally know what they’re doing."

SAP fell 0.6% to €57.35 at 9.16am in Frankfurt trading. The stock has lost 8% this year.

The confusion stems from multiple areas of focus within SAP. Former technology chief Mr Sikka concentrated on promoting the Hana database as an alternative to Oracle for storing reams of data used by SAP applications. Meanwhile, CEO Bill McDermott and former co-CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe have spent more than $15bn since 2010 buying suppliers of Web-delivered applications in areas including human resources and purchasing, as well as technologies such as database maker Sybase. The promotion of Hana has left some customers unclear about how it fits with the company’s plans for the Business Suite product and the inevitable shift to Web-based applications.

"In principle, Hana and cloud computing don’t have anything to do with each other," said Marco Lenck, chairman of the German-Speaking SAP User Group, which represents customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

SAP co-founder Hasso Plattner, who Mr Leukert sometimes speaks with three times a day, acknowledges the tension. "We have to move this franchise forward," he told software developers this year.

Mr Leukert said SAP needs to show its Business Suite customers a long-term path toward getting much of their software into an SAP-run computing cloud, and how recently acquired programmes can work smoothly with those that users have been running for years.

Mr Leukert, responsible for 18,000 developers worldwide, said he plans to gradually merge the Business Suite with cloud applications. For instance, SuccessFactors’ Employee Central, an HR product for tracking workers’ performance acquired by SAP in a $3.4bn deal in 2012, will converge with SAP’s traditional payroll system if customers move their HR software to the cloud, Mr Leukert said.

As an interim step to delivering its software as a Web service, SAP plans to let businesses keep the customisations they’ve made to the Business Suite if SAP hosts the software on its servers for them.

"This is a possible first step that helps companies transition to the cloud," Leukert said.

SAP isn’t alone in trying to modernise mainstay computing products getting long in the tooth. Oracle, under CEO Larry Ellison, has been acquiring cloud-computing companies and in June released a version of its 12c database software which uses computer memory to process business transactions and analyse data using the same tools — the same idea behind Hana.

International Business Machines in July struck a deal with Apple to support business customers’ use of iPads and iPhones. Microsoft’s new CEO Satya Nadella has invigorated its decades-old Windows and Office franchises by making them more adaptable for use on mobile devices and the Web.

SAP has a little time. Companies have invested millions of dollars in its enterprise systems over the years and many aren’t in a rush to change.

