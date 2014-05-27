Slow demand keeps jets grounded

BUSINESS aircraft are taking to the skies again as economies around the world improve, but a surplus of jets delivered just before the recession means the equivalent of 2,750 jets remain in hangars.

An excess of jets is depressing prices for planes, particularly older ones, and clouding the outlook for manufacturers of new jets, such as Bombardier, Gulfstream and Cessna. Some companies are cutting back on corporate jet travel and reducing executives’ use of corporate jets for personal trips.

With so many jets not being flown, businesses are finding it more difficult to justify new purchases, says Rolland Vincent, president of Rolland Vincent Associates, a jet consulting firm that works with Utica, New York-based JetNet. "It’s like having a lot of cars in your driveway," he says. "If you don’t use them that much, you’re not going to be out shopping for another one."

The recovery in business flying is uneven around the world, and prone to setbacks.

A global survey of private aircraft, including helicopters and charters, showed a 2% decline in the hours flown in the first quarter, from a year ago.

Flight hours in Asia, Europe and the Middle East rose in the past year through March, but declined in the US and Latin America, according to the survey by Jet Support Services (JSSI), a Chicago-based company that supplies service and support for aircraft.

The harsh US winter played a big role in depressing demand for flying, while political issues in Eastern Europe and slower economic growth in Asia affected flying in those regions, JSSI says.

But demand should "bounce back" in the spring, JSSI CE Neil Book says. "As the overall economy ramps up, we expect to see overall flight hours rise more quickly."

Indeed, the longer-term trend in operations tracked by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shows US flying picking up.

In the US, which is by far the largest business-aircraft market, business jet flights rose about 3.4% in the 12 months to March, according to the FAA’s tracking of takeoffs and landings. That is a sharp upswing from the prior 12-month period, when flights rose only about 0.3%.

But because the industry was cranking out jets at a high rate from 2005-09, the amount of flight time per plane remains well below the peak of 2007, just before the financial crisis.

Some companies are throttling back on personal plane use, or shifting to less expensive options than owning, including new "club membership" plans that do not involve capital outlays that can cost hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars annually.

Several Standard and Poor’s 500 companies said in recent filings that they have set limits on executive use of corporate jets. Many already require executives to reimburse the company for personal use of the plane beyond a set limit of hours or dollars.

Danaher Corporation, for example, recently curtailed personal use of the corporate jet by its CE and chief financial officer, but raised salaries to compensate for loss of the perk.

Some companies also say they are leasing jets or using fractional ownership plans, rather than owning planes outright.

Wheels Up, a plane service company launched last August, uses a club membership instead of fractional ownership, and cuts the cost substantially.

Wheels Up president Rod Williams says some of the demand comes from companies that have given up ownership of some form.

"We’ve definitely had people joined from other ownership programmes."

Reuters