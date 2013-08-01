Revolution comes to world potash market

FOR the first time in eight years, the $20bn global market for the crop nutrient potash is set to become freely traded.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, Uralkali, the biggest supplier of the commodity, said it had decided to end production restrictions that underpinned global prices and suspend a venture with a Belarusian miner that controlled exports from the former Soviet Union.

Shares of Uralkali and its biggest competitors — Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic and Israel Chemicals — tumbled as much as 24% as investors anticipated a flood of supply overwhelming demand.

The venture that Uralkali is abandoning is one of two that until now have controlled most of the world’s supply by negotiating fixed-term supply contracts on behalf of their members.

That means the potash companies do not compete with each other individually in export markets, helping them to match production with demand.

The change may drive down prices as much as 33%, according to Elena Sakhnova, a VTB Capital analyst in Moscow. Lower fertiliser costs promise to cut farmers’ expenses and spur demand from developing states including South Africa, India and China. That in turn may increase the size of crops from maize to soybeans and lower food prices around the world.

"This effectively brings about a transformation of the entire potash industry, shifting it away from what has been a de facto duopoly," said Barclays New York analyst Matthew Korn, in a note. "This is one of the few occasions of a market truly undergoing a sudden game-changing event, with impacts that cannot be overstated."

Uralkali will no longer sell potash through Belarusian Potash, the Minsk-based marketing company it established in 2004 with rival miner Belaruskali. Until Tuesday, BPC controlled about 40% of global potash exports.

The other group dominating the market is Canpotex, which has exported potash for Canada’s Potash Corp and Agrium and Minnesota-based Mosaic since 1972. Canpotex spokeswoman Leah Laxdal did not immediately return a call seeking comment,

Potash Corp, Uralkali and other producers have faced a lawsuit in the US court in Chicago from purchasers claiming the companies violated the federal Foreign Trade Antitrust Improvement Act. The act can be used to extend the reach of American antitrust laws to foreign anticompetitive conduct that affects US imports.

US district judge Ruben Castillo on June 6 granted final approval to a $10m settlement between the direct purchasers and the producers, Uralkali and Silvinit. Six days later, he approved a separate $17.5m pact with defendants Agrium, Mosaic and Potash Corp.

Uralkali said on Tuesday it broke with BPC after the Belarus government cancelled the group’s exclusive right to export the country’s potash.

The decision also came after record crop prices last year failed to translate into higher fertiliser prices, CEO Vladislav Baumgertner said. Too much capacity was added in recent years and rivals started behaving "aggressively" in competing for more market share, he said. "Uralkali is most favourably positioned, being the lowest-cost producer," Mr Baumgertner said on Tuesday.

"High capacity utilisation will result in economy of scales and enable us to increase our share in all key markets," he added.

Uralkali stock was yesterday cut to sell by analysts at HSBC, Credit Suisse Group and Barclays, and neutral at Citi-group. The Russian company was concerned that Belaruskali, which had started selling independently to China, would try to win a bigger share of the Chinese potash market, VTB’s Ms Sakhnova said.

"We’ve been aware that there’s been a feud of sorts under way between Uralkali and Belaruskali," said Mosaic chief financial officer Larry Stranghoener on Tuesday. "We didn’t know it would escalate to this level."

Russia was likely to put pressure on Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to repair the situation, said analyst at Salman Partners in Toronto Raymond Goldie.

Mr Baumgertner said that from this month, Uralkali will use all of its 13-million metric tonnes of production capacity. The company sold 9.4-million tonnes of potash last year. Global sales were 51-million tonnes last year, according to the company.

A few potash supply contracts that set global benchmark prices are typically settled each year. The last accord BPC signed, for sales into China, was agreed at $400 a tonne. That is one of three price agreements whose terms were published this year, according to data. Prices may now fall as low as $270, Ms Sakhnova said.

For some potash miners, the concern is that prices may fall close to, or less than, the marginal cost of production. Uralkali has costs of $62 a tonne, compared with more than $100 for North American miners and almost $240 in Europe, according to the company’s July presentation.

K+S, Europe’s biggest producer slumped 24% on Tuesday in Frankfurt, the most in 14 years.

Israel Chemicals fell 18% in Tel Aviv; Potash Corp tumbled 17% in New York; Mosaic slid 17%; Agrium declined 5.4%; and Uralkali plunged 19% in Moscow.

