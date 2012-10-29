India as an investment destination

CHRIS Hart is chief strategist at Investment Solutions.

SUMMIT TV: Chris Hart has just returned from Mumbai. Chris, you were on a fact-finding mission to Brazil earlier this year — was the trip to India similar?

CHRIS HART: This was to explore the Brics, to look at the relevance for South Africa and the lessons and opportunities...

STV: What were your impressions of India?

CH: India is a fascinating and complex country — it’s not an easy country at all. There are many challenges — if we think we have problems in South Africa, India has enormous problems, and especially when one is dealing with the scale of around 1.2-billion people or thereabouts. It’s simply enormous — our population is a rounding error in the Indian context and that’s the difficulty one faces, that when one does something there, any initiative disappears in terms of the scale. We don’t lack resources from that point of view — South Africa is very fortunate in that regard — but the potential and the way people are overcoming and the growth that’s occurred is phenomenal and it’s making a big difference in India.

STV: It’s quite interesting that recently the growth rate there slowed and the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for the year to just under 5% after earlier forecasts around 6.1%. That’s still much faster than South Africa — what are the challenges they are facing with the slowing growth, and what are the opportunities?

CH: One of the things is that the economy had enormous impetus in 1991 and that’s often identified as a pivotal point because that’s when they faced a crisis and liberalised and started to shift away from what a lot of their business leaders would have called the "socialist era", increasingly allowing the private sector into the economy, and that helped release the energy of that economy and it’s incredible the entrepreneurial spirit in India. Unemployment is not an issue they worry about — officially that’s around 10% but they don’t worry about that, it’s more poverty and how can they get inclusive growth? The growth slowdown is worrying them enormously because they’ve become accustomed to high growth and it’s clear they need another set of reforms to get their economy growing.

STV: Didn’t they announce another set of reforms opening the retail and aviation sectors to foreign investors?

CH: Exactly, and in fact those reforms created quite an upbeat mood that’s shifted from being quite downbeat at the beginning of the year. These reforms are essential — asking people what’s uppermost on their minds, in Brazil it was inflation, so although they look like South Africa in many instances, like the wealth gap and so on, hyperinflation did so much damage it’s etched in the DNA. In South Africa it’s easy — apartheid is our national scar. In India the answer wasn’t so easy but many people said it’s government corruption and government regulation — as far as I could make out corruption has become rampant under the current administration and they may have lost electoral support as a consequence. That’s an interesting lesson. People gave different answers — if one asked older people closer to 60-plus their answer was "colonialism" but others identified poverty as the national scar. It was interesting to see the difference in answers and that reflects the complexity of India.

STV: One of the things that struck me was the emphasis on a good education, with middle-class Indians having gone to the top universities like MIT...

CH: I think closer to independence the emphasis was on education — but the same as in South Africa, even a weakly resourced private school is preferred over government schools because even a weakly resourced private school the teacher will come to class and teach. That’s such an important thing. Again, in the health service people prefer private because the government is losing "market share" in that area, even the banks and insurance companies as government loses market share in a sector that was tied up by government.

STV: What are the investment opportunities in India?

CH: One thing is that if you’re going into the stock market looking for a pan-India fund I don’t think that’s the way to go — you need to pick up the specific opportunities, and one needs to be careful of companies that don’t have corporate governance standards. Because the government is so corrupt, to get into many sectors means the corruption moves backwards to get the contracts, so one has to be careful. When you look at the actual growth potential and hundreds of millions of people being lifted out of poverty and joining the middle class, that spending power is enormous.

STV: That may be why Shoprite is eyeing India again. What has India done that we could do to increase our growth rate?

CH: They’ve already learnt that the government cannot do everything — it’s a partnership and one needs to allow the private sector in. As they let the private sector in their growth has taken off and capital resources have been mobilised. Household savings are quite important — it’s interesting when one goes through the slums and one asks, "How do people earn a living?" There are no beggars. They are all involved in industries — manufacturing and service industries — so in the slums people work where they live. That’s a lesson in terms of town planning, for instance, that we can do. Clearly there is too much regulation. People stay in the informal sector because taxes in the formal sector are very high.