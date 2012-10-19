Nokia pins hope on smartphone

NOKIA on Thursday reported smaller-than-expected losses for the third quarter but warned of tough times ahead, with investors saying the company’s survival depends on whether its new smartphones can claw back market share from Apple and Samsung.

The Finnish cellphone manufacturer reported an underlying loss before one-off items of €0.07 per share yesterday compared with a profit of €0.03 a year earlier. The market expected a loss of €0.11, according to a Reuters poll.

While the results, boosted by strong profits at its telecoms equipment venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), were above forecasts, investors said pressure was still on CEO Stephen Elop, who was hired in 2010, to turn the company around.

"I think Nokia will continue to have a rough ride," said Inge Heydorn, fund manager at Sentat Asset Management.

Once the world’s biggest cellphone maker and a trail-blazer in the sector, Nokia has fallen behind Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy in the lucrative smartphone market. Nokia is now pinning its hopes on the new Lumia 820 and 920 models, which come in vivid colours, have high-resolution cameras, and run on Microsoft’s latest software. The new Lumias are due to hit the stores in November.

Nokia shares briefly rose as much as 10% on the results, but fell back to trade flat at €2.20.

Jefferies analyst Lee Simpson warned that investors were "in danger of buying a challenged product cycle", warning that the company could keep burning cash for another year.

Net cash came in at €3.6bn, ahead of market forecasts of €3.4bn. But that was still down from €4.2bn in June. Investors and analysts have said that if its cash position worsens and Lumia sales provide little bounce over the coming months, the company may need to change its strategy — as well as its CEO.

Nokia has cut spending and is selling assets such as its Vertu luxury handset unit to improve its finances. It is also considering selling and leasing back its waterfront headquarters in Espoo, near Helsinki.

Sales of the existing range of Lumia smartphones fell to 2.9-million from 4-million in the second quarter as consumers waited for the newer models. Average selling prices dropped to €160 from €186 per phone. Sales of mid-range feature phones rose from the previous quarter, helped by the new Asha range, but Nokia’s long-term survival is seen as more dependent on higher-margin smartphones.

"Feature phones are a sunset technology and smartphones are sun-rising, so they need to transfer growth to the sun-rising technology," said Neil Mawston, analyst at Strategy Analytics.

Nokia said the fourth quarter would be challenging as it starts to roll out the Lumia 820 and 920 with more marketing than on earlier Lumia models. The pre-holiday shopping season is seen as crucial for cellphone makers, and the new Lumias will face strong competition from Apple’s new iPhone 5 and Samsung’s Galaxy S3.

"Lofty market expectations for quarter four ignore the reality that new products will ship halfway through the quarter into an overwhelmingly competitive and congested market," said CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber.

Mr Elop said he was encouraged by the improvement at NSN. Underlying operating profit at NSN jumped to €323m from €6m a year earlier, with cost cuts and rising sales helping to beat analysts’ expectations in the Reuters poll.

Reuters