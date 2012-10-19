Nestlé blames slow sales on flood effects

NESTLÉ, the world’s biggest food company, on Thursday reported slowing sales growth that missed analysts’ estimates as demand stumbled in emerging markets, and blamed disruptions including floods in the Philippines.

Nestlé shares fell as much as 3%, the steepest decline since April 23. Revenue excluding acquisitions, divestments and currency swings gained 6.1% in the first nine months of the year, the Vevey, Switzerland-based company said on Thursday.

"We expected a slowdown in growth, but we did not expect things to slow so much," Andrew Wood, an analyst at Sanford C Bernstein, wrote in a note to investors. It was the first time since 2009 that Nestlé reported organic sales that fell short of expectations.

Sales growth of food companies is sputtering as consumers from China to Spain monitor spending amid the economic crisis and amid rising prices.

Danone on Wednesday reported the weakest growth in sales of dairy products in more than three years, hurt by southern Europe. Nestlé said business disruptions in parts of Asia, Oceania and Africa weighed on a region that represents more than a quarter of sales.

The Nespresso maker said it still expects growth of between 5% and 6% this year as well as an improved margin. CEO Paul Bulcke said "continued momentum" in shipments and some easing in raw-material costs allowed the maker of Purina pet food and Perrier bottled water to reiterate the targets.

Nestlé was "confident" sales growth will be within that range next year, Mr Bulcke said in China.

The typhoons in the Philippines closed production for a week, executives said. Third-quarter sales also were burdened by demonstrations in Pakistan, elections in Egypt and sanctions in Iran, Roddy Child-Villiers, director of investor relations, said. Those one-offs cut growth by more than 1 percentage point. One less shopping day in Europe also reduced third-quarter sales, he said.

Sales growth in the Asia, Oceania and Africa region slowed to 9.4% in the first nine months of the year from an 11.6% pace in the first half. Third-quarter sales growth was probably 5%, said Jeff Stent, an analyst at Exane BNP.

The quarter is not a "good guide" to the final three months of the year, Mr Child-Villiers said. "The underlying dynamism remains strong and we should be able to see evidence of that in the quarters to come," said Nandu Nandkishore, head of the Asia, Oceania and Africa zone. Nestle got more than 40% of 2011 revenue from emerging markets such as China. Half of its factories are in such countries.

Bloomberg