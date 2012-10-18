Pandit’s performance 'frustrated' Citi

CITIGROUP directors ousted CEO Vikram Pandit after concluding his mismanagement of operations caused setbacks with regulators and cost credibility with investors, a person close to the discussions has said.

Episodes that led the board to replace Mr Pandit with Michael Corbat included the rejection by regulators in March of a plan to boost shareholder payouts, said the person, who requested anonymity because board deliberations are private. Citigroup’s $2.9bn write-down on the Smith Barney brokerage unit and a two-level cut of its credit rating by Moody’s Investors Service also contributed, the person said.

Directors had discussed whether to replace Mr Pandit for months, even before the appointment of Michael O’Neill as chairman in April, the person said. Mr O’Neill, a board member since 2009, and other directors became increasingly frustrated with Mr Pandit’s performance, and Mr Corbat told the bank’s 262,000 employees yesterday that a shake-up might follow.

"I’m going to take the next several weeks to immerse myself in the businesses and review reporting structures," he said. "These assessments will result in some changes."

The ousting of Mr Pandit and simultaneous departure of chief operating officer John Havens came six months after Mr O’Neill took over from Richard Parsons as chairman at the third-biggest US bank by assets. In a conference call yesterday Mr O’Neill said Mr Pandit’s departure was not tied to pay, regulatory or operational disputes.

Mr Corbat "is a proven, hands-on leader who is known for his focus on enhancing productivity, holding people accountable and practising sound risk management," Mr O’Neill said. "He has consistently delivered impressive bottom-line results at many of our major global business units."

The new CEO also has better relations with regulators after running Citi Holdings, the division with some of the lender’s most distressed assets, the person said.

Mr Corbat takes the helm immediately as Mr Pandit leaves both his executive role and board seat, Citigroup said. Citigroup shares rose 1.6% to close at $37.25 in New York on Tuesday. While the stock gained 39% this year through Monday, it was down about 90% since Mr Pandit was named CEO in December 2007, when losses tied to the brewing financial crisis drove out his predecessor, Charles Prince.

Mr O’Neill, a former CEO at Bank of Hawaii, was among directors who joined in 2009 to bolster the panel’s banking experience after its near-collapse and bail-out by the US. He headed a committee that oversaw Citi Holdings, which would have brought him into close contact with Mr Corbat, CEO of the unit at the time.

Mr Corbat said Citigroup had the "right footprint" and that he would focus on making the bank’s business more efficient. "We feel quite strongly that the strategy we have is the right one," he said.

Mr Pandit said he did not regret any decisions during his tenure.

"It’s hard to come up with things we should have done differently," he said in an off-camera interview for Bloomberg Television, recalling how he navigated the credit crisis, which was in progress before he became CEO, and repaid a $45bn bail-out.

"I was first out of the box to raise capital. I feel very good about the decisions that we’ve made."

Mr Pandit said he did not want to linger in a "lame-duck session" with the company and second-guess his replacement. "I’ve been thinking about this for a long time," he said. "It was my decision. I made it talking to Mr O’Neill, and we understood that the company was ready."

The announcement just a day after third-quarter results were announced surprised analysts as well as some Citigroup executives, who said Mr Pandit had told them he planned to remain for several years, according to two people with knowledge of the bank.

The abruptness disappointed some investment bankers, who were encouraged to make calls to clients to assure them the bank’s strategy remained intact and there were not any hidden announcements yet to come, one of the people said.

Mr Pandit’s departure would help the firm, said Sheila Bair, who clashed with him when she was chairwoman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

"This was a very positive move," Ms Bair said. "I did have concerns about Mr Pandit’s qualifications to serve as the CEO of the largest commercial bank, because he had never been a commercial banker."

Mr Corbat has worked at the bank and its predecessors since graduating from Harvard in 1983. As CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa, he oversaw consumer banking, corporate and investment banking and trading in that region.

The management change "is very disorderly and I think that Citigroup needs to explain to us why this timing made sense from the board’s perspective," said Chris Whalen, an MD at Tangent Capital Partners.

"The international business is where they live and die, so hopefully this fellow, because of his background, is going to retain that and then develop a model for the future."

If no alterations are made to Mr Pandit’s compensation, Citigroup will have paid him about $261m in the five years.

Bloomberg