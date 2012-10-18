Blame the sick global economy on epic incompetence from political elite

POLITICS is all about the economy right now — this is repeated often, in the US, in Europe, in China, in India, wherever. The US presidential election is focused so fiercely on the economy, in fact, that actual policy making has been shut down for months. Apparently it is not possible to worry about the economy and do something about it at the same time.

Here is an odd thing, though. Despite the apparent concentration on economic affairs, an important fact about global economic conditions appears to have been missed: things are getting worse.

In the US, analysts sift through tentative signs of improvement in the labour market, levelling house prices and higher consumer confidence. Maybe the recovery is picking up. Alarm in Europe over the imminent collapse of the currency system has subsided since governments and the European Central Bank said they would never let that happen — a promise they seem unsure how to keep. The condition of the world economy, you might think, is serious but stable. Actually, it continues to deteriorate.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just released new forecasts. Global growth this year, fourth quarter over fourth quarter, is expected to be just 3% — less than last year’s 3.2%, and cut from the already puny 3.7% the IMF’s economists were predicting for 2012 in the northern spring. They have cut the forecast for growth in the US by 0.3 percentage points, and they now expect the US economy to expand even more slowly this year (1.7%) than it did in 2011 (2%). Japan’s prospects have been downgraded too. So have Britain’s — and how. Six months ago the IMF predicted UK growth of 1.5% this year. For emerging economies it has fallen from 6.3% to 5.5% (compared with 5.7% last year).

According to the forecasts, next year will be a better year than this year, but not by much — global growth of just 4%. And again, for the US and especially for the eurozone and Britain, the prospects look worse than they did six months ago. Why? Because of epic political incompetence.

Admittedly, the Great Recession confronted governments everywhere with almost unprecedented challenges. (Policy errors explain why the Great Recession happened in the first place, of course, but put this aside.) Even allowing for this, the response has been feeble in every domain but monetary policy.

I shudder to think how bad things would be if the Federal Reserve and other central banks had not acted so forcefully, resorting to quantitative easing and other measures that would have seemed reckless just a few years ago.

Compare this with fiscal policy, the realm of elected leaders. It is in shambles both in the US and Europe, albeit in different ways. What governments ought to do is conceptually simple: maintain fiscal support for lower-than-normal economic activity in the short term, while announcing plans — detailed, credible plans — to strengthen public finances over the longer term.

It has not happened. Fiscal policy is paralysed in the US by the mutual enmity of the two political tribes. Mitt Romney and the Republicans are simply wrong about the fiscal stimulus of 2009: it was necessary and it should have been bigger. But the Obama administration’s failure to explain how it would restore the government’s long-term finances — not to mention its desire for a permanently larger government, regardless of the business cycle — has strengthened the opposition’s case in the minds of many voters. The idea of further short-term stimulus is now too toxic.

Meanwhile, the US economy heads for the "fiscal cliff", a previously legislated doomsday scenario of tax increases and spending cuts designed to be so stupid it would force the two sides to agree — as it turns out, they still can’t. Could you make this up? What’s next? Maybe the world’s biggest debtor will threaten to default.

Europe’s fiscal problem is more difficult, because it raises far-reaching constitutional issues, but it is nonetheless soluble.

Collectively, the eurozone still has enough fiscal space to support demand and ease the pain of economic adjustment in countries where public borrowing ran out of control ( Greece) or where private credit fuelled an asset-price bubble and cost inflation (as in Spain). Without that support, the adjustment probably would not happen: the domestic political stress is too great.

But mobilising this collective response is proving impossible since the European Union’s (EU’s) stronger economies, led by Germany, are reluctant to subsidise their weaker neighbours any more than they already have.

That may seem reasonable, but in fact it is Washington-grade political malfeasance — it’s in Germany’s own interests, and that of the eurozone’s other strong economies, to hold the euro system together and avoid the EU-wide financial catastrophe that would otherwise ensue.

In Europe the right balance must be struck not only between short-term fiscal support and medium-term fiscal consolidation but also between each euro member’s rights and responsibilities within a reconstituted economic and monetary union.

This would be a tough constitutional challenge even if the EU economy were in good health. It is shameful that with the region’s economy crashing around them, Europe’s politicians are still so far from rising to it.

The world economy is not healing. It is getting sicker. Europe and America stand betrayed not just by their leaders of the day, but by their entire political class.

Bloomberg